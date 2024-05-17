Hibs hoping for fond farewell to brutal season - predicted XI for Livi

Don’t be sad that it happened, just be glad that it’s (almost) over? That’s probably the best approach for Hibs fans, as they prepare to call time on a campaign that has cost the club two managers, countless hours of anguish and innumerable points cast to the four winds.

As interim boss David Gray takes his team to Livingston for tomorrow’s most lifeless of dead rubbers, a fixture that only a mascot’s mother could love, nobody will be turning up or tuning into highlights seeking great insight into how Hibs might line up next season. Given the scale of the summer clear-out being planned at East Mains, and with so many squad members already having one foot through the exit door, this game won’t tell us anything about anything.

Still, there’s a match to be played. A game to be won, for reasons of morale if nothing else. And, after the emotion of Wednesday night’s scenes at Easter Road, where Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson were given a fairytale farewell by their team-mates and supporters, this will actually be the end game for not merely the departing veterans, but a whole gaggle of on-loan players returning to parent clubs - and a few free agents unlikely to receive meaningful offers to stay.

With all of that in mind, here’s how we think Gray’s men will line up at Livi:

1 . GK Jojo Wollacott Ghana goalkeeper will retain place - if David Marshall doesn't recover from a neck strain described as 'touch and go.'

2 . RB Chris Cadden Fullback has established himself since return from long-term injury.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri Congolese centre-half has been an erratic performer in a tough season.