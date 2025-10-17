Hibs predicted XI for Livingston at Easter Road - international travels and injury concerns affect selection

By John Greechan

Sports journalist

Published 17th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST

Bouncing back from Edinburgh derby loss a priority for David Gray’s men

Hibs return to domestic affairs at home to Livingston tomorrow. And David Gray has a number of factors to take into account as he considers his starting XI to take on David Martindale’s battling Lions.

With a number of players barely back in the building after international commitments, fatigue, bumps, bruises, jet leg and - in the case of Martin Boyle - recovering from altitude are all unusual contributors to the selection equation. But there’s been good news on the injury front, too, with Elie Youan among those returning to full training.

Against visitors who always make life difficult for their opponents, don’t expect Gray to pull too many rabbits out of the hat. Here’s how we think Hibs will line up in search of a morale-boosting win:

Austrian is firmly established as Hibs No. 1.

1. GK Raphael Sallinger

Austrian is firmly established as Hibs No. 1. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Irishman is a steadying influence on the right side of the back three.

2. RCB Warren O'Hora

Irishman is a steadying influence on the right side of the back three. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Scotland central defender appears set to carry on in heart of back three.

3. CB Grant Hanley

Scotland central defender appears set to carry on in heart of back three. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Aussie will be vital in closing down a Livi side who like to hit the channels.

4. LCB Jack Iredale

Aussie will be vital in closing down a Livi side who like to hit the channels. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LivingstonDavid GrayEaster RoadDavid Martindale
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice