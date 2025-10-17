Hibs return to domestic affairs at home to Livingston tomorrow. And David Gray has a number of factors to take into account as he considers his starting XI to take on David Martindale’s battling Lions.

With a number of players barely back in the building after international commitments, fatigue, bumps, bruises, jet leg and - in the case of Martin Boyle - recovering from altitude are all unusual contributors to the selection equation. But there’s been good news on the injury front, too, with Elie Youan among those returning to full training.

Against visitors who always make life difficult for their opponents, don’t expect Gray to pull too many rabbits out of the hat. Here’s how we think Hibs will line up in search of a morale-boosting win:

1 . GK Raphael Sallinger Austrian is firmly established as Hibs No. 1. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora Irishman is a steadying influence on the right side of the back three. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Grant Hanley Scotland central defender appears set to carry on in heart of back three. | SNS Group Photo Sales