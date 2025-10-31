Hibs momentum sapped | Fitbaw Talk

Hibs predicted XI for Livingston - how much will Gray change after Rangers loss as boss seeks bounce-back win?

By John Greechan

Sports journalist

Published 31st Oct 2025, 17:00 GMT

Choices to be made in defence, midfield and up front as Easter Road side take short trip along M8

Going with the same starting XI, a pitch at consistency that David Gray has tried a couple of times this season, may not work. Not for Livingston away, with their not-so-fantastic plastic pitch. And not after a loss that left the Hibs boss scratching his head over a continued inability to turn creative play into bags full of goals.

Losing 1-0 at home to Rangers on Wednesday night was hardly, in a Scottish football context, a major body blow for a Hibs side who played well enough to take at least a point from the game. At least.

But Hibs did have their momentum disrupted after winning two games on the bounce heading into the Rangers contest. And the midweek visitors to Easter Road did expose a few weaknesses in the home side, especially in the final third.

With all of that in mind, what would YOU do as Hibs boss? Move Josh Mulligan to wingback and start Miguel Chaiwa to central midfield? Give Grant Hanley a day off, depending on how his body his holding up after two games in four days?

And that’s before we even get to the business end of the park, where the goals are the most important currency. Gray has decisions to make up front.

Here’s how we think the starting XI will look, assuming Warren O’Hora is fit enough to be included:

Hasn't done much wrong since breaking into the first team. Ability with ball at feet makes a big difference to how Hibs can play.

1. GK Raphael Sallinger

Hasn't done much wrong since breaking into the first team. Ability with ball at feet makes a big difference to how Hibs can play.

If he's fit to play after a shoulder injury, does the Irishman go straight back into the defence? He's got a strong case for inclusion. If fit.

2. RCB Warren O'Hora

If he's fit to play after a shoulder injury, does the Irishman go straight back into the defence? He's got a strong case for inclusion. If fit.

Could move across from right centre-back into the middle, if Grant Hanley needs a break after two games in four days.

3. CB Rocky Bushiri

Could move across from right centre-back into the middle, if Grant Hanley needs a break after two games in four days.

Aussie centre-half has reclaimed his position on the left of the back three.

4. LCB Jack Iredale

Aussie centre-half has reclaimed his position on the left of the back three.

