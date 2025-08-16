Hibs predicted XI vs Livingston as Legia Warsaw money spinner factors into six Premier Sports Cup changes

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 16th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

Here is our predicted XI for Hibs’ Premier Sports Cup last 16 clash at Livingston - with six changes made with Conference League battling ahead

It’s back to the domestic scene this weekend for Hibs but Europe is still very much in their minds after Thursday’s drama-fuelled clash with Partizan Belgrade.

The Hibees lost 3-2 on the night to the Serbian opposition at Easter Road but a 2-0 away win a week prior sealed a 4-3 aggregate win in their Conference League third round qualifier, after extra time. Now they face fellow Premiership side Livingston in West Lothian this Sunday on Premier Sports Cup last 16 duty.

Having gone the distance less than 72 hours prior, head coach David Gray has big decisions to make, with a play-off first leg against Legia Warsaw to come in under a week’s time. If victory over two legs is secured in their latest qualifier, a money spinning Conference league phase spot is granted. With that in mind, here is our Hibs XI at Almondvale, with six changes.

Nothing to do with errors made by Smith, as he more than redeemed himself in the second half. More a chance to give him a rest and see what the new shot stopper is all about

1. GK - Raphael Sallinger

Nothing to do with errors made by Smith, as he more than redeemed himself in the second half. More a chance to give him a rest and see what the new shot stopper is all about | SNS Group

Comes in for O'Hora. Iredale rested last week so Scotland international provides cover on the other side this time.

2. RCB - Grant Hanley

Comes in for O'Hora. Iredale rested last week so Scotland international provides cover on the other side this time. | SNS Group

Warrior remains unmoved in the middle of the back three.

3. CB - Rocky Bushiri

Warrior remains unmoved in the middle of the back three. | SNS Group

Left-sided star keeps his place.

4. LCB - Jack Iredale

Left-sided star keeps his place. | SNS Group

