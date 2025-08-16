It’s back to the domestic scene this weekend for Hibs but Europe is still very much in their minds after Thursday’s drama-fuelled clash with Partizan Belgrade.
The Hibees lost 3-2 on the night to the Serbian opposition at Easter Road but a 2-0 away win a week prior sealed a 4-3 aggregate win in their Conference League third round qualifier, after extra time. Now they face fellow Premiership side Livingston in West Lothian this Sunday on Premier Sports Cup last 16 duty.
Having gone the distance less than 72 hours prior, head coach David Gray has big decisions to make, with a play-off first leg against Legia Warsaw to come in under a week’s time. If victory over two legs is secured in their latest qualifier, a money spinning Conference league phase spot is granted. With that in mind, here is our Hibs XI at Almondvale, with six changes.