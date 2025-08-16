It’s back to the domestic scene this weekend for Hibs but Europe is still very much in their minds after Thursday’s drama-fuelled clash with Partizan Belgrade.

The Hibees lost 3-2 on the night to the Serbian opposition at Easter Road but a 2-0 away win a week prior sealed a 4-3 aggregate win in their Conference League third round qualifier, after extra time. Now they face fellow Premiership side Livingston in West Lothian this Sunday on Premier Sports Cup last 16 duty.

Having gone the distance less than 72 hours prior, head coach David Gray has big decisions to make, with a play-off first leg against Legia Warsaw to come in under a week’s time. If victory over two legs is secured in their latest qualifier, a money spinning Conference league phase spot is granted. With that in mind, here is our Hibs XI at Almondvale, with six changes.

1 . GK - Raphael Sallinger Nothing to do with errors made by Smith, as he more than redeemed himself in the second half. More a chance to give him a rest and see what the new shot stopper is all about | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB - Grant Hanley Comes in for O'Hora. Iredale rested last week so Scotland international provides cover on the other side this time. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB - Rocky Bushiri Warrior remains unmoved in the middle of the back three. | SNS Group Photo Sales