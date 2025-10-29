Hibs vs Rangers preview and how Hibees can get at Danny Rohl's side

Hibs predicted XI for Rangers at Easter Road as David Gray's men seek third league win on bounce

By John Greechan

Sports journalist

Published 29th Oct 2025, 09:07 GMT

Victories over Livingston and Aberdeen have lifted Hibs back into third place in Scottish Premiership

He could try to second guess new Rangers boss Danny Rohl. Dig into the opposition analysis file and come up with something oh so clever designed to stump the former Sheffield Wednesday gaffer.

Then again, that’s not David Gray’s style, is it? Everything he’s done in this second season at the helm has been built on the same principles that saw him through that tumultuous first year in management.

Be aware of the opposition threats, yes. Stop the think most likely to absolutely kill your team’s chances, of course. But focus mainly on what Hibs can do to others. And work on getting it done.

As he welcomes Rangers to Easter Road tonight, then, Gray will have options. But no-one should expect him to stray overly far from his basic belief in a shape - fluid when it needs to be, rigid as required - and a style that suits his players.

Here’s how we think the home side will line up:

Austrian was unlucky not to keep a second consecutive clean sheet at the weekend. Distribution will be crucial as Hibs look to beat the press.

1. GK Raphael Sallinger

Austrian was unlucky not to keep a second consecutive clean sheet at the weekend. Distribution will be crucial as Hibs look to beat the press. | SNS Group

Hard to see Hibs risking Warren O'Hora, if his shoulder is even slightly tender. Especially when they've got Rocky in reserve.

2. RCB Rocky Bushiri

Hard to see Hibs risking Warren O'Hora, if his shoulder is even slightly tender. Especially when they've got Rocky in reserve. | SNS Group

Scotland defender was grim faced after defeat at Ibrox back in September. He's playing well enough to be celebrating at full-time tonight.

3. CB Grant Hanley

Scotland defender was grim faced after defeat at Ibrox back in September. He's playing well enough to be celebrating at full-time tonight. | SNS Group

Aussie played a big part in weekend win. Back to his best form.

4. LCB Jack Iredale

Aussie played a big part in weekend win. Back to his best form. | SNS Group

