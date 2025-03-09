Heading into the toughest game they’ve faced since their last visit to Celtic Park, Hibs will know exactly what to expect today. And it’s fair to say that the home side won’t be surprised by anything David Gray dreams up for a Scottish Cup quarter-final that stands out as tie of the round.

Starting with their home win over the Hoops a fortnight ago, Hibs have won their last three games on the bounce, showing a whole range of different qualities as they secured a late victory over Dundee United at Tannadice - and then just swept Hearts aside with a dominant second-half performance at Easter Road last weekend. It will be hard for Gray to make even minor changes to a team in this kind of form.

If Warren O’Hora recovers from the ankle injury that forced him off in the derby, expect the Irishman to return to the right side of the back three. Freeing Lewis Miller up to play at right wingback.

Dylan Levitt being available again after a knee injury would, in different circumstances, be a crucial development. But Nathan Moriah-Welsh has been so good in his three-game stint that it’s hard to see past the 22-year-old Guyana international.

Everywhere else, the players almost pick themselves. Even on the bench, given the way Junior Hoilett and Dwight Gayle have contributed off the bench of late, there isn’t much room for tinkering.

Here’s how we reckon Gray will shuffle his pack for today’s game, then, as Hibs line up in a now-familiar 3-5-2 that gives Celtic a few puzzles to solve:

1 . GK Jordan Smith On reflection, there was very little he could do about the Hearts opener last weekend. Hibs need him to be at his reassuring best, especially with the ball at feet, today.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora Plays if fit. Limped out with an ankle injury just before half-time last weekend. Lewis Miller standing by to cover, although Marvin Ekpiteta is also fit again after a long lay-off.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri Loves the big stage and the spotlight. Scored against Ayr in the last round. Same again, big man?