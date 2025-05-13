How will Hibs line up in search of Scottish Premiership clean sweep? Predicted starting XI for St Mirren test

By John Greechan

Sports journalist

Published 13th May 2025, 18:00 BST

Buddies are the only top flight team NOT beaten by Hibernian this season

David Gray takes his Hibs team to Paisley tomorrow night knowing that finishing third in the Scottish Premiership is virtually within the grasp of the Easter Road side. Barring a major shock in the Scottish Cup final, Hibernian would then be GUARANTEED Europa Conference League group stage football next season - and might even fancy their chances of making into the Europa League groups.

With Aberdeen hosting Celtic tomorrow night, Hibs must at least match the Dons’ result in the Granite City when they take on St Mirren - the only Scottish Premiership team yet to suffer a defeat to Gray’s men in this remarkable season - in the penultimate round of top flight fixtures.

In terms of injuries, the only two players definitely ruled out are club captain Joe Newell and young attacking midfielder Rudi Molotnikov, both recovering from long-term issues. Elie Youan is officially fit enough to feature again, although the French attacker hasn’t featured despite recovering from toe and knee problems.

Hibs currently occupy third spot, three points clear of Aberdeen - but with a massively superior goal difference. Gray’s men welcome Rangers to Easter Road in the final round of fixtures on Saturday, while the Dons travel to Tannadice to take on Dundee United.

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up tomorrow night:

Undisputed No. 1 will be looking for a clean sheet to push Hibs towards that coveted third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

1. GK Jordan Smith

Undisputed No. 1 will be looking for a clean sheet to push Hibs towards that coveted third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Irish defender has reclaimed place on right side of back three. Lewis Miller, who is fit again after an ankle problem, is his main rival for a start.

2. RCB Warren O'Hora

Irish defender has reclaimed place on right side of back three. Lewis Miller, who is fit again after an ankle problem, is his main rival for a start. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Will the big man be here beyond the end of the season? It's up for discussion. For now, he's continuing to enjoy his best spell with Hibs.

3. CB Rocky Bushiri

Will the big man be here beyond the end of the season? It's up for discussion. For now, he's continuing to enjoy his best spell with Hibs. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Aussie centre-half is surely due a Socceroos call-up for next month's World Cup qualifiers, on the strength of his stand-out performances in the third best team in Scotland*. *Title pending.

4. LCB Jack Iredale

Aussie centre-half is surely due a Socceroos call-up for next month's World Cup qualifiers, on the strength of his stand-out performances in the third best team in Scotland*. *Title pending. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipSt MirrenDavid GrayEuropa Conference LeagueEuropa LeagueScottish CupEaster Road
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice