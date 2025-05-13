David Gray takes his Hibs team to Paisley tomorrow night knowing that finishing third in the Scottish Premiership is virtually within the grasp of the Easter Road side. Barring a major shock in the Scottish Cup final, Hibernian would then be GUARANTEED Europa Conference League group stage football next season - and might even fancy their chances of making into the Europa League groups.

With Aberdeen hosting Celtic tomorrow night, Hibs must at least match the Dons’ result in the Granite City when they take on St Mirren - the only Scottish Premiership team yet to suffer a defeat to Gray’s men in this remarkable season - in the penultimate round of top flight fixtures.

In terms of injuries, the only two players definitely ruled out are club captain Joe Newell and young attacking midfielder Rudi Molotnikov, both recovering from long-term issues. Elie Youan is officially fit enough to feature again, although the French attacker hasn’t featured despite recovering from toe and knee problems.

Hibs currently occupy third spot, three points clear of Aberdeen - but with a massively superior goal difference. Gray’s men welcome Rangers to Easter Road in the final round of fixtures on Saturday, while the Dons travel to Tannadice to take on Dundee United.

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up tomorrow night:

