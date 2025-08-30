There are three distinct strands to Hibs manager David Gray’s selection process for tomorrow’s return to the domestic front. Three overriding themes to the endless permutations and calculations that go into picking any starting XI.

After the physically, mentally and emotionally draining of Warsaw on Thursday night, the line-up for tomorrow’s Easter Road encounter with St Mirren will be based on what Gray could do, what he should do … and what he’s able to do. And this is where his faith in the squad, as a whole, comes to the fore.

Just over a year into his time as a head coach, Gray famously made trimming a bloated first-team squad one of his first tasks as gaffer. When he was promoted from another stint as interim and asked to clean up the mess generated by the club’s inability to select and then stand by any of his immediate predecessors for longer than 20 minutes, he had to reduce overall numbers.

It says everything about the work done by Gray and sporting director Malky Mackay that, with a few days of the current transfer window remaining, Hibs now boast a squad that would appear to be both big enough to cope with the strain of a short-but-brutal European campaign. But also containing almost no dead wood.

Hibs made SIX changes – half the outfield plus a goalkeeper – when they made the short trip to Livingston a couple of weeks ago. And almost strolled, if such a thing is ever possible in a league as hectic and frantic as the Scottish Premiership, to a 2-0 victory. Gray will be hoping for the same again tomorrow, even if the St Mirren side rolling up for the 3 pm KO are a different beast to Livi.

In the wake of Thursday night’s 3-3 draw against Legia, an extra-time European encounter for the ages that put everyone through the wringer, Hibs didn’t fly straight back to Edinburgh, instead staying overnight in the Polish capital. They’ve done everything in their power to mitigate the fatigue of being involved not merely in such an agonising experience, but in a performance of real energy, drive and quality. But, in an ideal world, you’d still love to rest Kieron Bowie, Martin Boyle, Josh Mulligan, Rocky Bushiri ... and about four others.

After all of that, then, how do they come down to earth not with a bump, but a graceful landing? Let’s look at the options.

1 . GK Jordan Smith David Gray went for Raphael Sallinger at Livi - but that was in the Premier Sports Cup. Smith more than played his part in Warsaw, so it would be harsh to 'rest' the No. 1.

2 . RCB Kanayo Megwa Man of many parts Megwa could cover at centre-half or wingback.

3 . CB Grant Hanley What a reassuring sight on the team sheet. What a 'back-up' to be able to call upon to reinforce the back three - pretty much anywhere across the line - before he heads off on Scotland duty,