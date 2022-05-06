The caretaker manager still has plenty of absences to contend with, and could be without up to seven players through injury and suspension.
Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet, Kyle Magennis, Drey Wright, Demi Mitchell and Darren McGregor remain sidelined. Chris Cadden misses out after again picking up a knock against St Mirren.
Here's how we predict Gray will set out his side…
1. GK - Matt Macey
Kept a clean sheet last weekend against St Mirren and will be looking to do the same in West Lothian
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. RCB - Paul McGinn
Has played the last two games after returning from injury will surely hold onto his place in the starting XI
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. CB - Ryan Porteous
Having served his four-match suspension, the centre-back will come back into the heart of the Hibs defenbce
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
4. LCB - Paul Hanlon
Skipper is expected to slide from the middle to the left of a back three, with Porteous back in the team
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group