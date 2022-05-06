Sylvester Jasper and Elias Melkersen in a race to the line at Hibernian Training Centre near Tranent

Hibs' predicted XI to face Aberdeen – with two key changes

Hibs interim boss David Gray has been preparing his squad for the cinch Premiership visit of Aberdeen as he continues taking temporary charge of the team.

By Phil Johnson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:52 pm

The caretaker manager still has plenty of absences to contend with, and could be without up to seven players through injury and suspension.

Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet, Kyle Magennis, Drey Wright, Demi Mitchell and Darren McGregor remain sidelined. Chris Cadden misses out after again picking up a knock against St Mirren.

Here's how we predict Gray will set out his side…

1. GK - Matt Macey

Kept a clean sheet last weekend against St Mirren and will be looking to do the same in West Lothian

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. RCB - Paul McGinn

Has played the last two games after returning from injury will surely hold onto his place in the starting XI

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. CB - Ryan Porteous

Having served his four-match suspension, the centre-back will come back into the heart of the Hibs defenbce

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. LCB - Paul Hanlon

Skipper is expected to slide from the middle to the left of a back three, with Porteous back in the team

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales
