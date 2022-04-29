The caretaker manager still has plenty of absences to contend with, and could be without up to eight players through injury and suspension.
Ryan Porteous serves the last of his four-game ban while Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet, Kyle Magennis, Drey Wright, Demi Mitchell and Darren McGregor remain sidelined. Chris Cadden misses out after picking up a knock against St Mirren.
Here's how we predict Gray will set out his side…
1. GK - Matt Macey
Kept a clean sheet last weekend against St Mirren and will be looking to do the same in West Lothian
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. RCB - Paul McGinn
Played a key role against his former club - clearing off the line and starting the move that led to the winner - and will surely hold onto his place in the starting XI
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. CB - Paul Hanlon
Skipper is likely to continue in the middle of a back three
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. LCB - Lewis Stevenson
Could continue as an auxiliary centre-back, with Clarke moving to the right and Doig coming in at LWB
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group