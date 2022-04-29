The Hibs players are put through their paces at HTC

Hibs' predicted XI to face Livingston – with one key change

Hibs interim boss David Gray has been preparing his squad for the cinch Premiership trip to Livingston as he looks for a second win inside a week since taking temporary charge of the team.

By Peter Wales
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:40 pm
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:58 pm

The caretaker manager still has plenty of absences to contend with, and could be without up to eight players through injury and suspension.

Ryan Porteous serves the last of his four-game ban while Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet, Kyle Magennis, Drey Wright, Demi Mitchell and Darren McGregor remain sidelined. Chris Cadden misses out after picking up a knock against St Mirren.

Here's how we predict Gray will set out his side…

1. GK - Matt Macey

Kept a clean sheet last weekend against St Mirren and will be looking to do the same in West Lothian

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. RCB - Paul McGinn

Played a key role against his former club - clearing off the line and starting the move that led to the winner - and will surely hold onto his place in the starting XI

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3. CB - Paul Hanlon

Skipper is likely to continue in the middle of a back three

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. LCB - Lewis Stevenson

Could continue as an auxiliary centre-back, with Clarke moving to the right and Doig coming in at LWB

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

