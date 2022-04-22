Caretaker boss David Gray takes training at HTC ahead of the trip to St Mirren

Hibs' predicted XI to face St Mirren – with changes in defence and attack

David Gray is in interim charge of Hibs again for the cinch Premiership trip to St Mirren – just like he was a few days after Jack Ross lost his job when the teams last met in Paisley in December.

By Phil Johnson
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 12:17 am

The caretaker manager has plenty of absences to contend with this time. Ryan Porteous is suspended and the injury list includes Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet, Josh Magennis, Drey Wright, Demi Mitchell and Darren McGregor. Josh Doig trained today and will be assessed but is doubtful. Here's how we predict Gray will set out his side…

1. GK - Matt Macey

Will keep his place between the sticks.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. RCB - Paul McGinn

Back in the team last week and put up in front of the media ahead of the match, the experienced defender is a certain starter

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. DC - Paul Hanlon

The skipper will move into the centre of the back three, with Porteous suspended

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. LCB - Lewis Stevenson

Outstanding at Hampden and always willing to play anywhere, he will slot into the left side of the back three with Doig doubtful

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
David GrayJack RossSt MirrenPremiership
Next Page
Page 1 of 3