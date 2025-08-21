The stakes involved make everything just that little bit trickier, of course. Which isn’t what David Gray wanted to hear, as he and his coaching brains trust settled down to select a starting XI for tonight’s UEFA Conference League play-off at home to Legia Warsaw.

The task facing the Hibs management team was already tough enough – in a very, very good way – without factoring in the pressure of knowing that every decision carries so much weight. There is little room for error against Legia Warsaw, who reached the quarter-finals of this competition last season. And yet … oh, this is most definitely a winnable tie.

As he looks to put Hibs in European group/league phase football for the first time in club history, Gray will be more than comforted by the fact that he now boasts the strongest squad – in terms of depth – since he took over the top job in the summer of 2024. With only club captain Joe Newell definitely out of contention as he works his way back from a long-term groin/abdominal injury, the Easter Road side are positively awash with talent ahead of the home leg against Legia.

Sunday’s more-than-comfortable away win over top-flight rivals Livingston, Hibs advancing to a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie against Rangers at Ibrox with plenty to spare, was notable because of the six changes Gray made to his starting XI. As he pointed out yesterday, he’s now got half a dozen players claiming – with some justification – that they’ve done enough to stay in the team for tonight.

In truth, he’s more likely to stick with the guys who have carried Hibs this far. More or less. While feeling pretty good about his options from the bench, especially now that record signing Thibault Klidje has found some form – and not forgetting the instant impact of new midfielder Miguel Chaiwa.

Everything about this fixture means there will be extra interest in the official team lines when they get announced at about 6.45 pm. This is how we THINK Hibs will line up …

1 . GK Jordan Smith Jeez, start with the easy one, eh? Raphael Sallinger probably didn’t have enough to do against Livingston to make a convincing argument to take over as No.1. Even if Smith had an, erm, eventful night against Partizan last week. A genuine 50-50 call, though. One of several. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora There is maybe an option to put Grant Hanley in here, although the vastly experienced Scotland international actually ‘deputised’ for Rocky Bushiri in the centre of the back three against Livi. But O’Hora looks like the stick-on in this role. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri Don’t even think about it. And don’t bet against him enjoying another big moment in a tie of enormous significance. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB Jack Iredale, Hibernian The Australian is integral to how Hibs play, with his adaptability meaning they can defend in a three, four or five according to where the ball and opposition are on the field. Gives the wingback freedom to attack. | AP Photo Sales