The first priority is to improve on last year’s chaotic campaign of chopping, changing and chances left untaken. Anyone who suggest that things could hardly get much worse for Hibs is either a) insufficiently familiar with this club’s chequered history or b) at it.

But the opening weekend of the league season is a time of optimism. Of squinting a bit as you look at everything from the fixture list to clips of that new striker being ‘linked’ with your club – and convincing yourself that everything is going to be OK.

It’s true that Hibs already have a more solid look about them thanks to new recruits in defence. And there have been flashes of excitement leading up to Sunday’s trip to Paisley.

With no new forward likely to be in place to play against St Mirren and the Buddies on a high after their European exploits on Thursday night, however, few travelling supporters will be taking anything for granted. A defensive stance likely to extend beyond the opening weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Predictions are a mug’s game, obviously. Especially in a competition as unruly as Scotland’s elite football division. But here goes. Complaints to the usual address …

1 . League placing If the new season is anything like the last campaign, the bulk of Scottish Premiership teams will be much of a muchness. With such fine margins, you could pitch Hibs anywhere between fourth and eight. Let's be optimistic then: FOURTH

2 . Player of the Year On the basis that Jordan Obita picked up two POTY awards last year, the main prize augmented by the Players' Player pick of the bunch, he'll likely feature again. But WARREN O'HORA - pictured celebrating his first goal for the club with team-mates - already looks like a contender. When's the last time we said that about a Hibs centre-half?

3 . Young Player of the Year RUDI MOLOTNIKOV has this locked up at the moment. A lot might depend on signings. But, if he's given the game time, the teenager – he doesn't turn 19 until the very end of the season – should continue to impress, either on the left wing or in his more usual central role.

4 . Top Scorer The new striker. Whoever that might be. Junior Hoilett? Mykola Kukharevych? Kieron Bowie? It says everything about Hibs that Myziane Maolida walked off with the top scorer honours last season. Having pitched up on loan in late January.