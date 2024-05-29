Hibs Premier Sports Cup opponents under the spotlight

4 . Elgin City

An eight-hour round trip, depending on traffic. The thick end of 200 miles to be covered just to get from East Mains to Borough Briggs. You can see why Hibs will be hoping to avoid an away day to Elgin once the fixtures are finalised. And why City will feel the same about an all-day expedition to the capital. Hibs have played Elgin – another ex-Highland League club welcomed into the pyramid at the turn of the millennium – twice, beating them 4-0 at Easter Road in a Scottish Cup tie in January of 2019, then picking up a 2-0 away win over the Black And Whites in July of the same year.