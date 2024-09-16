After another weekend of scintillating Scottish Premiership action, let’s take a look at an XI of all the best performers from the weekend, according to WhoScored.

This week’s iteration of WhoScored’s team of the weekend is largely dominated by stars from Celtic, Rangers and Ross County. This should come as no surprise - the Celts and the Staggies each won 2-0, while Rangers ran out as 1-0 victors over Dundee United.