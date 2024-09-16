Hibs star named in Premiership Team of the Weekend with Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & Ross County men

By Jimmy Johnson

SEO and Trends Writer

Published 16th Sep 2024, 19:00 GMT

Here’s a look at the best Scottish Premiership XI from the weekend.

After another weekend of scintillating Scottish Premiership action, let’s take a look at an XI of all the best performers from the weekend, according to WhoScored.

This week’s iteration of WhoScored’s team of the weekend is largely dominated by stars from Celtic, Rangers and Ross County. This should come as no surprise - the Celts and the Staggies each won 2-0, while Rangers ran out as 1-0 victors over Dundee United.

Hearts are absent from this team of the weekend after they were beaten by Celtic - meanwhile, Hibs’ victory over St. Johnstone earned one of their players a spot in the XI.

WhoScored rating: 7.5

1. GK - Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic)

WhoScored rating: 7.5 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.8

2. RB - Chris Cadden (Hibs)

WhoScored rating: 7.8 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 8.3

3. CB - Akil Wright (Ross County)

WhoScored rating: 8.3 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 8.0

4. CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

WhoScored rating: 8.0 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RangersCelticAberdeenRoss CountyScottish PremiershipHeartsDundee United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice