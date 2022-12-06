Hibs prospect Murray Aiken identifies his mentor at first-team level
Murray Aiken has identified Joe Newell as the closest thing he has to a mentor at Hibs.
The 18-year-old central midfielder from Peebles, last season’s academy player of the year at the club, has been making the most of opportunities he’s had this season to train with the first team and is soaking it all in.
“All the first-team players are great whenever we train with them,” revealed Aiken, who featured in last week’s friendly against Middlesbrough. “They help us and we just need to show what we can do.
“Joe Newell has been good whenever I’ve been with them. He is always helping me out and that’s good because he is a seasoned professional.”
Aiken made his first-team debut as a 66th-minute sub against St Johnstone on the last day of last season and has been listed on the bench a few times by Lee Johnson this term.
“I need to just keep playing as well as I can in development squad games and then, hopefully, that will get noticed by the first-team staff,” he added. “In first-team training sessions you’ve just got to get yourself out there and keep playing well.”
Aiken has also been a big part of the under-19 team’s success against FK Molde and Nantes in the Uefa Youth League this season and believes that has helped his progress.
“These games are perfect to get yourself out there,” added Aiken, who will get a chance to face Borussia Dortmund at Easter Road in the last-32 of the competition in February. “The gaffer is watching us, so if we can perform well he’ll see that and we’ll hopefully get a chance.”