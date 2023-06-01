Hibs provide 'devastating' injury update as star to miss 'significant period of time'
The right-sided player, who can operate both at full-back and on the wing, sustained the injury in the closing stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.
The 26-year-old landed awkwardly after contesting a ball in his own penalty area, requiring lengthy treatment before leaving on a stretcher. His surgery was described as “successful” but he’ll now spend several months on the sidelines.
There is similarly unfortunate injury news regarding Jake Doyle-Hayes, who was also forced off against Hearts, though manager Lee Johnson did described his diagnosis as the “best-case scenario”. The midfielder is expected to miss the start of pre-season after it was found he’d damaged his shoulder girdle.
“Firstly, I would like to wish Cadds and Jake a speedy recovery,” said Johnson in an article on the club’s website.
“Everyone is devastated for Cadds and I know he will be going through a difficult time, but as staff and players, we have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible. We have a first-class medical department at the club that will help him through his recovery and ensure he comes back fitter and stronger.
“With Jake, this type of injury was the best-case scenario. Unfortunately, it looks like he will miss the start of pre-season, but we know how determined he is to return as quickly as possible, so he can have a big impact for us next season.”