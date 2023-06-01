Hibs provide 'devastating' injury update as star to miss 'significant period of time'

The right-sided player, who can operate both at full-back and on the wing, sustained the injury in the closing stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle.

The 26-year-old landed awkwardly after contesting a ball in his own penalty area, requiring lengthy treatment before leaving on a stretcher. His surgery was described as “successful” but he’ll now spend several months on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is similarly unfortunate injury news regarding Jake Doyle-Hayes, who was also forced off against Hearts, though manager Lee Johnson did described his diagnosis as the “best-case scenario”. The midfielder is expected to miss the start of pre-season after it was found he’d damaged his shoulder girdle.

Chris Cadden being stretchered off against Hearts after damaging his Achilles. The Hibs midfielder will now be out for several months. Picture: SNS

“Firstly, I would like to wish Cadds and Jake a speedy recovery,” said Johnson in an article on the club’s website.

“Everyone is devastated for Cadds and I know he will be going through a difficult time, but as staff and players, we have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible. We have a first-class medical department at the club that will help him through his recovery and ensure he comes back fitter and stronger.

“With Jake, this type of injury was the best-case scenario. Unfortunately, it looks like he will miss the start of pre-season, but we know how determined he is to return as quickly as possible, so he can have a big impact for us next season.”

Message from the editor