Hibs provide injury updates on five absent first-team stars

The centre-back sustained the damage in the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts in late January. He’s been back running indoors at the Hibs Training Centreand could be out on the field as early as next week. Hibs are hoping he’ll return to Lee Johnson’s squad in the next four to five weeks.

The Easter Road club announced the news in a statement updating fans on the rehabilitation of five first-team players. Midfielder Joe Newell is expected to return to full training on Monday after being absent since the 1-0 win away at St Mirren last month with an ankle injury.

Kyle Magennis is also expected back next month after receiving treatment on a pelvic injury. The midfielder was sent down to London to see a specialist about the issue. His recovery has been going well since receiving an injection.

Joe Newell and Martin Boyle have both been absent from the Hibs first-team through injury. Picture: SNS

Hibs are hopeful of having star attacker Martin Boyle back in time for the start of next season. The 29-year-old hasn’t played since being forced off in the 3-0 victory over St Mirren in October after scoring the opener. Initially diagnosed with a meniscus injury it was later found he’d been playing on a ruptured ACL for seven years and was forced to undergo surgery, missing the World Cup as a result.

The Australian international is currently away with the Socceroos where he’ll continue his rehab work and provide moral support around the camp for their friendly double-header against Ecuador. Graham Arnold’s side won the first match 3-1 on Friday with ex-Hibs midfielder Jackson Irvine opening the scoring and Hearts on-loan attacker Garang Kuol grabbing the third.

There was also an update on Aiden McGeady after the veteran winger tore his hamstring in the 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock recently. Hibs didn’t put any timetable on his recovery, simply stating in their update that the surgery went well and the 36-year-old is working with the club’s medical team through his rehab plan. McGeady’s contract is due to expire this summer.

