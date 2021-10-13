Hibs pushing ahead with new structure amid movement in recruitment department

A general view of Easter Road stadium

With chief executive Ben Kensell and head coach Jack Ross set to work together in heading up first-team matters and a yet-to-be appointed academy director tasked with overseeing the day-to-day running of the youth and development sector, attention has turned to the club's recruitment department.

While Graeme Mathie won’t be replaced following his departure as sporting director, there are expected to be some new faces tasked with scouring the globe for talent that can help take Hibs to the next level.

The Evening News understands that while no appointments have yet been formalised, Ian Gordon – son of owner Ron Gordon – is under consideration for a role in the new structure as the club explores various avenues for beefing up their recruitment department.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon, who was instrumental in bringing USA internationalist Chris Mueller to Easter Road from Orlando City on a pre-contract agreement, has been assisting Hibs from his Charleston base in his role as technical scout over the past two years and could step up as part of the revamp.

He has extensive knowledge of markets outwith the UK and has also worked closely with Hibs’ partner club Charleston Battery.

One person who won’t be involved in the new-look structure is Ivan Kepčija.

The Croatian-born former Legia Warsaw and Hajduk Split sporting director joined forces with the Capital club in July, with an official statement announcing that he would be leading on recruitment processes, but Kepčija has left his role and is no longer involved with the club.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.