Lee Johnson is currently unable to call upon Momodou Bojang, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Aiden McGeady, Lewis Miller, and Kevin Nisbet but with four of the five currently involved in some level of training the Easter Road boss could have some tough decisions to make when the campaign resumes with a trip to face Rangers on Tuesday December 15.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s 3-0 victory over St Mirren Johnson said: “Kevin Nisbet is a good example of someone who is improving every day, but he’s still not ready in terms of this weekend. He’s getting closer, and Lewis Miller is back on the grass and training.”

McGeady took part in some aspects of group training last week along with Bojang, who is recovering from a groin strain and Nisbet, who has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and torn meniscus in a goalless draw with Celtic at Easter Road in February.

Australian defender Miller is working his way back from a hamstring problem and with the Scotland striker having reached a stage of his rehabilitation where he is able to take part in small-sided games in training it would appear that having a full squad to choose from may be within touching distance for Johnson.

McGeady, who suffered a recurrence of the medial ligament injury that dogged him during his final months at previous club Sunderland during Hibs’ 1-0 victory over Norwich City in pre-season, has been taking sugar injections to mend his ligament and Johnson is hopeful of having the winger at his disposal for the trip to Glasgow.

"Aiden's experienced enough to know his body and he'll know if he can come through it. What I will say is that he's as hungry – and as angry – as ever. He wants to play, and he wants to play for Hibs,” Johnson said earlier this season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Doyle-Hayes could be back within a month after undergoing surgery on the ankle problem he sustained in the 3-1 victory over Aberdeen last month with Johnson explaining: “The operation went well, but it’ll be two or three weeks until we see him again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad