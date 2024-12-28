Hibs Quiz: Name every player who represented the Hibees in 2024
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Can you name every player who made an appearance for Hibs men’s first team this past year?
It has been another rollercoaster 12 months for Hibs supporters to look back on which has included highs and lows at Easter Road and away from home in the Scottish Premiership and domestic cups.
In that time, 43 different players have made at least one first team appearance for the Hibees in the league or in one of the cups. Some have of course turned out multiple times while others have only been there for brief cameos.
Can you name them all though? Here is your chance with our Hibs FC players in 2024 quiz.
Let us know your score in our comments section.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.