Hibs raise concerns with refereeing chief over 'inconsistencies' in Rangers draw

Josh Campbell’s injury-time goal secured a point for the Capital club against their nine-man visitors, who had John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos sent off, but club chiefs have contacted Head of Refereeing Operations Crawford Allan, a former top-flight official, in the wake of the encounter to highlight certain issues from the game, which was overseen by FIFA-listed whistler Willie Collum.

The Light Blues contacted Scottish football’s governing body to voice their concerns on Monday morning, as well as lodging an appeal against Lundstram’s dismissal, and Hibs have now followed suit.

One issue raised is believed to relate to the two penalty incidents in the first half of the match at Easter Road. Collum awarded a spot-kick to the Gers on the stroke of half-time after adjudging Rocky Bushiri to have fouled visiting striker Antonio Čolak in the area, with James Tavernier converting from 12 yards.

But Hibs are understood to want an explanation as to why they weren’t awarded a penalty for what they viewed as a similar foul on Bushiri by Tavernier earlier in the first period. The Rangers captain appeared to drag down the Belgian centre-back inside the 18-yard box as they challenged for an aerial ball following a set-piece but Collum waved away Hibs’ claims.

It is not the first time Hibs have sought answers from the refereeing chief.

Chief executive Ben Kensell held ‘constructive talks’ with Allan in February this year, adding: “We'll always talk to the relevant people if we feel there are things we need to address.”