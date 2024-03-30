Hibs look to crack Ibrox code - with a starting XI nearing full strength

Hibs will rely on pace and threat up front to give them an edge at Ibrox today, as Nick Montgomery welcomes Martin Boyle back from concussion – and looks to give Rangers boss Philippe Clement a headache.

Right winger Boyle, who was taken straight to hospital following a sickening head knock with Rangers defender John Souttar as Clement’s men ran out 2-0 winners in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Easter Road on March 10, is described as “back in contention” after returning to full training over the past week. With Myziane Maolida ripping up opponents from a starting place on the left, Emi Marcondes pulling the strings at No. 10 and a fit-again Adam Le Fondre back in form, Monty won’t be short of firepower for today’s game.

Sitting in sixth place but aware that seventh-placed Dundee have a game in hand, the visitors know every point is a prisoner over their closing three matches before the split. Rangers obviously have their own needs, with a victory putting them top of the table ahead of Celtic playing Livingston tomorrow.

Happy to be working with a strengthened squad, Hibs boss Montgomery said: “Martin is back in contention. There’s never a good time to get concussed. But the international break allowed us to be a bit more cautious with his recovery.

“Dylan Vente is back in training but probably doubtful. Josh Campbell is getting closer now and Jake Doyle-Hayes is doing more. So we’re looking forward to getting a few more bodies back in the next couple of weeks.

“Lewis Miller is touch and go; he has been back out on the grass this week. But after what happened the last time, we need to be a little more cautious. We’ll make a decision on that on game day.”