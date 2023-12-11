News you can trust since 1873
Scottish Premiership Team of the Weekend: 2 Hibs stars make XI alongside Rangers & Aberdeen men

The Hibees won 1-0 away to Livingston while there were wins for the Gers and Dons and Celtic lost to Kilmarnock.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:30 GMT

It was a big weekend of results in the Scottish Premiership as Hibs picked up three points on the road with a 1-0 win over Livingston.

Hearts suffered a 2-1 loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie while Kilmarnock were the big talking point as they handed Celtic their first league defeat of the season at Rugby Park. There were also wins for Rangers and St Mirren while Motherwell and St Johnstone played out a 1-1 draw.

Here are the 11 players who have been named in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Weekend, according to WhoScored ratins, with two Hibs men making the cut:

WhoScored rating - 8.5

1. RB - James Tavernier (Rangers)

WhoScored rating - 8.5

WhoScored rating - 7.3

2. LB - Jordan Obita (Hibs)

WhoScored rating - 7.3

WhoScored rating - 8.5

3. CB - Paul Hanlon (Hibs)

WhoScored rating - 8.5

WhoScored rating - 7.9

4. CB - Richard Jensen (Aberdeen)

WhoScored rating - 7.9

