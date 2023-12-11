The Hibees won 1-0 away to Livingston while there were wins for the Gers and Dons and Celtic lost to Kilmarnock.

It was a big weekend of results in the Scottish Premiership as Hibs picked up three points on the road with a 1-0 win over Livingston.

Hearts suffered a 2-1 loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie while Kilmarnock were the big talking point as they handed Celtic their first league defeat of the season at Rugby Park. There were also wins for Rangers and St Mirren while Motherwell and St Johnstone played out a 1-1 draw.