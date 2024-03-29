Shaping up for Ibrox challenge - Hibs and Rangers injury latest

Hibs head to Ibrox looking to inflict a third consecutive home defeat on Rangers. And they're likely to be at nearly full strength for the challenge, should Martin Boyle continue his return to fitness.

The Socceroos winger, stretchered off and taken straight to hospital when these teams last met at Easter Road on March 10, has completed a full week of training after recovering from a serious concussion. Montgomery hopes that he's got enough in his armoury to land a serious blow on Philippe Clement's side, who lost to both Motherwell and Benfica in their last two games on home soil.

“Obviously it can be done," said Monty, who has Hibs on a six-game unbeaten run in the league. "Because Motherwell have done it. Benfica also did it, although they’re a real powerhouse of European football – so it’s not an easy task. We know Ibrox is a really hostile environment. You have to believe you can get a result every week. But we’re not naïve and we understand how tough a task it will be.

"Our turnaround in form has coincided with the boys coming from back from international duty during January – and integrating new players who arrived in the January window. We’ve built some momentum and we’re looking to carry it on."

Asked if sixth place was now theirs to lose, the Hibs boss insisted: "“Not really. All we’re looking at is playing for all nine points available. After a two-week break when we’ve had a chance to get boys back from a few niggles, the first game back is really important.

“We put in a good performance last time against Rangers. But we can’t get carried away with emotion. There were incidents where emotions were running away – and we have to learn that you can’t get carried away."

Here's the latest injury news from both camps:

1 . Martin Boyle (Hibs) - AVAILABLE FOR SELECTION Suffered serious concussion in last meeting with Rangers. Back in full training this week and ready to return.

2 . Lewis Miller (Hibs) - OUT Aussie fullback still being nursed back from injury.

3 . Dujon Sterling (Rangers) - DOUBT Hamstring injury has kept him out but he's back in training.

4 . Dylan Vente (Hibs) - DOUBT Has been working his way back from a rolled ankle sustained in a free training-ground accident.