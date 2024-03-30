Hibs take Rangers penalty dig as spiky social media prediction lands after decision against Sunderland loanee
Hibs have taken a pop at a decision to award a penalty against them in a clash with Rangers.
The Light Blues were awarded a spot-kick in the first half of the Premiership clash at Ibrox, with Nick Montgomery's side hunting down a place in the top six. Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis' arm caught John Souttar and referee David Dickinson pointed to the spot after a VAR check to leave the visitors furious.
The penalty was initially missed and then bundled home but Scott Wright was penalised for encroachment. James Tavernier made sure a goal was had moments later. In the immediate response to the award being given, Hibs' X account read: "Penalty to Rangers. Who had 20 minutes?"
One fan said "What’s the point in even showing up ?" while another fumed "walk off the pitch now."
Montgomery said of the game pre-match: “We’ve shown that no matter where we go, we’ve got the bravery to play. You’ve got to be brave to pick up players in the box, to block shots, crosses, put your body on the line; that’s bravery. You’ve also got to be brave on the ball and be brave to demand the ball.
“If you give good teams the ball, then you’re inviting pressure onto yourself. We have players that can handle big moments, big situations, and big atmospheres like there will be at Ibrox.
"Every game is important; I always say that and that doesn’t change. There are nine points to play for before the split and we have to try and get as many points as we can out of the next nine."
