Hibs exited the Premier Sports Cup on a cold night at Ibrox, as embattled Rangers boss Russell Martin earned himself some temporary respite from the baying mob courtesy of a 2-0 home win. Two goals just before half-time put Rangers on their way to the last four, as Nico Raskin marked his return from internal exile with a flashing header from a corner, before Bojan Miovski doubled their advantage in stoppage time before the interval.

On a day market by pre-match protests against the Rangers manager and extended club hierarchy, David Gray’s men were left cursing a VAR decision that saw Martin Boyle denied an opening goal that might have changed everything. But they couldn’t claw their way back into the contest – and will not be heading to Hampden in the last four.

Once all of the complaints were out of the way, with the pre-match rally followed by a collective throwing of multi-coloured bouncy balls onto the pitch after 10 minutes, we actually saw a pretty decent contest. A bright and controlled start by Rangers. Followed by the inevitable VAR controversy.

Martin Boyle, who had already fired an effort over the bar following a surging run by Josh Mulligan a matter of moments early, appeared to have put Hibs a goal up with 18 minutes on the clock. But video review ruled that he’d used his left arm to control a superb ball over the top from Dylan Levitt, before leaving Derek Cornelius in his wake and finishing despite Jack Butland getting a right hand to the ball.

The visitors had actually been quite passive up to that point, sitting off Rangers and almost daring them to break through the green-and-white ranks. With the home side not really creating much in the way of sights on goal, they were given few reasons to go chasing the game. Not when they always looked genuinely dangerous on the break.

That changed when Raskin opened the scoring with 41 minutes on the clock, the returning refusenik rising to connect with James Tavernier’s in-swinging corner from the left. Talk about changing the mood music among home supporters just crying out for some sign of hope.

There might have been a return to a more rancorous playlist had Boyle buried a free header from all of seven yards just a couple of minutes after the opener, the Hibs captain missing the target when it looked easier to score. But Miovski’s close-range finish ensured that there would be only cheers, rather than jeers, for the home team as they left the pitch at half-time.

Miovski might have made it 3-0 early in the second half, only for Grant Hanley’s goal-line clearance to spare the blushes of Jordan Obita, who had gifted possession to the former Aberdeen striker straight in front of goal. Rangers had more chances, while Hibs continued to plug away – without reward.

1 . GK Raphael Sallinger 5.5/10 In for just his second competitive start, the 'Cup keeper' was beaten from close range twice before half-time.

2 . CB Grant Hanley 6/10 Scotland defender stepped into the back three. Massive goal line clearance prevented Miovski from making it 3-0 early in the second half.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 6/10 A couple of big challenges at vital moments. But can't be content with his own performance playing at the heart of a back three who continue to lose goals.