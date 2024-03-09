Hibs boss has options aplenty - how will his team line up for Rangers Cup clash?

Nick Montgomery knows what he likes. And there is no real reason for him to mess with a formula that, if not quite guaranteed to produce victory, at least gives him a better chance of claiming a major Scottish Cup scalp at Easter Road tomorrow.

When Philippe Clement's Rangers team arrive in Edinburgh for the tea-time kick-off, the visiting head coach will have the luxury of being able to rest some of the players who battled Benfica to a 2-2 standstill in Portugal on Thursday night. Monty could also freshen up his team. But, having had a full week of training since last weekend's home win over Ross County, don't expect any radical alterations.

A first clean sheet in the league since December 9 means Hibs are pretty much guaranteed to stick with the same back four, the return of Rocky Bushiri adding steel to the centre of defence alongside Will Fish. A lot of the new miserliness in defence is also down to the change to a three-man midfield.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh limped out of the County game at half-time, Dylan Levitt taking his place and immediately lifting the pace of play with his go-forward passing, the Wales cap's performance topped by a fine goal. Montgomery has a decision to make over who partners Joe Newell in the engine room.

The front four more or less picks itself these days, with Myziane Maolida on the left, Martin Boyle at right wing, Emi Marcondes in the No. 10 position and Dylan Vente up top. Vente could do with a goal to go with all the hard work he's put in of late.

Here's how we think Hibs will line up tomorrow:

GK David Marshall Former Scotland goalkeeper Marshall was excellent in keeping a clean sheet last weekend.

RB Lewis Miller The Socceroos right back looks back to his rambunctious best since returning from a difficult Asian Cup experience.

CB Will Fish Central defender has looked much more comfortable since the return of Bushiri.

CB Rocky Bushiri Congolese defender has provided additional stability since returning from AFCON.