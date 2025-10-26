Hibs put themselves back into third place in the Scottish Premiership with a hard-fought but ultimately impressive win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie. David Gray’s men, who now welcome Rangers to Easter Road on Wednesday night, emerged victors from a game that went from slow burner to an all-out explosion of end-to-end football in the closing stages, the visitors showing all of their grit and guile to emerge 2-1 winners.

Thibault Klidje’s second goal in as many games put Hibs ahead just after the half-hour mark, the £1.5 million record signing again proving his worth after a slow start to his time at Easter Road. And substitute Elie Youan, making just his second league appearance of an injury-affected campaign, bagged the killer second after a stunning solo run three minutes from time.

Josh Campbell had a goal disallowed for offside, denying the visitors an injury-time third. And Marko Lazetic did pull a goal back even later into time added on. On a weekend of statement results, however, no-one should overlook the value of these three points.

In opening exchanges producing a couple of decent chances at either end, Hibs – unchanged from the starting XI who did so much damage in last week’s home win over Livingston - arguably had the better of the contest. There was a reason why home fans were booing midway through the first half, the Pittodrie punters growing increasingly frustrated with their team repeatedly losing the ball.

And it was the visitors’ aggression in winning turnovers that led to the opener, as Warren O’Hora went all-in on a tackle to rob Stuart Armstrong of the ball at halfway. Josh Mulligan picked up possession and surged forward, finding Klidje stealing between two Dons defenders.

The Togo international showed a sureness of touch to get the ball under control, before finishing with finesse to leave Dimitar Mitov flailing at thin air. Klidje and Kieron Bowie had both shown themselves to be serious threats in getting Hibs up the park – and now the former had a goal to show for their hard graft.

There were more hoots and hollers of discontent at half-time, the Granite City faithful – their mood understandable, when you consider that they’d only witness one home win all season – making their feelings pretty clear. The sizeable away support in a crowd of over 18,000 were, of course, feeling pretty good about their decision to brave the roads, rain and freezing temperatures for another fun day in the north east.

They were very nearly sent into raptures six minutes into the second half, as Klidje’s pace again opened up the Dons defence. But the striker saw TWO goal-bound efforts thwarted – one by the keeper, the follow-up by Mark Knoester – before Bowie hit the rebound back at Mitov.

Josh Mulligan also skied a chance from the edge of the box when he ought to have done better. Would Hibs live to rue these missed chances?

When the Dons broke directly from substitute Josh Campbell hitting the post with just over 10 minutes remaining, it looked as if Aberdeen replacement Lazetic would punish the visitors. But Raphael Sallinger made a huge one-on-one save.

Youan was probably just expected to put himself about and hold the all up when he replaced goal scorer Klidje. But since when has the Frenchman restricted himself to doing the expected?

Picking up the ball on a break inside his own half, he ignored all supporting runners as he slalomed his way into the Aberdeen box. And put enough power on his left-footed shot to hit the net.

There was still time for late drama. But Lazetic’s counter, a horrible defensive mix-up, came too late to make any real difference.

1 . GK Raphael Sallinger 7/10 Fine full-stretch save from a low Clarkson effort as the Dons rallied. Great one-on-one stop from Lazetic late on. Sure-footed passing is an asset during the build-up. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 7/10 Aggressive ball-winning ability was to the fore on a day when Hibs put the squeeze on their hosts. Big turnover to create opening goal was a case in point. Limped off with 20 to go. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Grant Hanley 6.5/10 Has that priceless ability to find himself in the perfect position to block, clear or clatter just when his team need it most. | SNS Group Photo Sales