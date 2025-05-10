Hibs fell to a 3-1 defeat in the sunshine at Celtic Park despite taking an early lead against the best team in Scotland, as David Gray’s men saw their bid to wrap up third place in the Scottish Premiership put on hold for at least another few days. Still without a league win here since 2010, the Easter Road side remain three points clear of Aberdeen – who take on Rangers at Ibrox tomorrow – heading into their final two games of the season.

A Martin Boyle first-half strike, the stand-in captain taking his tally for the season to 19 as he closes in on a century of goals for the club, put Gray’s men ahead against the Treble-chasing Hoops. But two goals three minutes apart gave the home side an advantage just before the interval, Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah finding the net in a blistering spell for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Reo Hatate added a third with 57 minutes gone as the home team secured a bit of insurance against any fightback by the visitors. It’s a tale familiar to many a visiting side here over recent years – and could hardly be described as a shock result.

Ahead of facing a Celtic side already celebrating their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title, their 13 in the past 14 seasons, the visitors formed a guard to applaud the champions onto the pitch. Hibs then set about doing their level best to frustrate their hosts, deploying the same high defensive line that had worked so well in the win over Celtic at Easter Road to catch the home side offside. Repeatedly.

They still needed Jordan Smith to make an excellent one-on-one stop from Adam Idah after failing to get the offside trap absolutely spot-on. But, at the other end of the park, Kasper Schmeichel was also forced to pull off a brilliant point-blanks save as Boyle spun and shot from close range.

The skipper made no mistake with the second chance to fall his way, calmly slotting the ball beyond Cetlic’s No. 1 after Josh Campbell’s volley rebounded off Auston Trusty. With 25 minutes gone, the visitors were enjoying that rarest of things – a lead at Celtic Park.

They almost made it to half-time with the lead intact. Nearly. Just about. Not quite.

First came the equaliser, nothing more subtle than a long ball that neither Idah nor Rocky Bushiri could connect with. Smith was beaten by the bounce and Kuhn finished into an empty net with 41 minutes gone. Three minutes later, Idah beat the offside with a curved run and beat Smith with a low right-footed shot that hit the bottom corner at pace.

Hibs rallied after the break, with both Mykola Kuharevich and Bushiri producing a bit of concern to Celtic with headers from corner kicks. But they lost a killer third goal as, under intense pressure, Reo Hatata sent a crisp strike beyond the despairing dive of Smith just before the hour mark.

That was that for the scoring. Hibs threw bodies on and gave of their best in pursuit of at least a consolation goal – but could not find a way past Schmeichel.

On to St Mirren on Wednesday, then, and Rangers at home next weekend. With everything still to play for …

1 . GK Jordan Smith 5/10 Excellent early save from Adam Idah. Played OK, possibly a couple of minor mistakes - but lost three goals. A tough afternoon for the keeper. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 5/10 Had his hands full on the right side of the back three, with Maeda’s running a constant threat. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 5/10 Beaten by the bounce for Celtic’s equaliser and part of the high line caught out for the home side’s second. A threat in opposition box at set pieces. | SNS Group Photo Sales