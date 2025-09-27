Hibs battled Scotland’s reigning champions to a standstill at Celtic Park, as David Gray’s men emerged from the toughest domestic test in the land with a creditable 0-0 draw. On a day when Scotland defender Grant Hanley stepped into the back three to perform with distinction, goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger was also stand-out, leaving Brendan Rodgers’ men looking almost as frustrated as the home fans at full-time.

David Gray’s men, by contrast, headed to the away corner to applaud their supporters. And will now march on Tynecastle for next weekend’s derby feeling encouraged by a dogged and disciplined performance here.

Celtic rattled the Hibs crossbar twice in the opening half hour, although Kelechi Iheanacho’s chance was more clear-cut than the 20-yard effort that saw Marcelo Saracchi clip the top of the woodwork. Against a visiting side forced back into a 5-3-2 and seeing few reasons to abandon their entrenched positions, it always felt like the breakthrough – if and when it came – would be vital.

Callum McGregor also stung the palms of Hibs goalie Raphael Sallinger with a shot from around 20 yards, while Hanley made a great sliding block on Daizen Maeda – and the visitors’ new first-choice keeper also had to show off his range by diverting an Iheanacho curler away from his top corner. As for traffic heading in the other direction, while it might have been limited to the odd counter through the pace of Martin Boyle or fleeting flashes of trickery from Kieron Bowie, Gray’s men did bring at least a nominal threat to the contest as it crept towards half-time.

They even had a bona fide chance in first-half injury time, Warren O’Hora flicking his close-range effort over a hesitant Kasper Schmeichel – but also over the bar, alas – as a free-kick into the Celtic box caused a moment of genuine panic for the home side.

The reigning champions continued to batter away in the Hibs final third after the break, fizzing in crosses and letting rip with shots that never quite seemed to find the target. They even saw a goal disallowed for offside with 64 minutes on the clock, Iheanacho flagged immediately after his close-range finish, although there was the inevitable VAR check to confirm the decision.

Bowie was causing no end of trouble for the Celtic defence, forcing bookings for both Liam Scales and Cameron Carter-Vickers with his strength, movement and pace. With record signing Thibault Klidje replacing captain Martin Boyle, Hibs had firepower, should they get the ball into the right areas.

Sallinger, only just recently promoted to the No. 1 spot in the Hibs team, made a huge stop from substitute Paulo Bernardo as tensions among home fans rose heading into the closing 10 minutes. But Jack Iredale’s header from a late corner can’t have been very far wide of the target.

There was still time for Sallinger to make one more incredible acrobatic stop, this time from Johnny Kenny, to earn his team a point. One they fully deserved.

1 . GK Raphael Sallinger 7.5/10 Made a couple of big saves at crucial moments. Something you always need if you're to get a result at Celtic Park.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 7/10 Could have been an unlikely goal hero if he'd managed to keep that effort under the bar in first-half injury time. Rock solid in defence.

3 . CB Grant Hanley 8/10 In for the absent Rocky Bushiri, the Scotland defender brought oodles of experience to the back three. He was everywhere, doing everything, all at once.