The Hibs fans unveiled a tifo tribute to ‘Sir’ David Gray before kick-off. And a majority of the 18,000-plus crowd inside Easter Road ended the afternoon singing anthems of glory as the home side battled their way past Dundee United to virtually guarantee a crack at European football next season – and tighten their grip on third place in the Scottish Premiership.

A Martin Boyle goal inside the opening three minutes – the Socceroos striker’s fifth in eight games for Hibs - and a super solo effort from Myko Kuharevich before the quarter hour mark had elapsed put Gray’s men in control. United rallied through a goal from Kristijan Trapanovski early in the second half.

But substitutes Nicky Cadden and Dwight Gayle combined to make it 3-1 with less than a handful of the 90 minutes remaining, the wingback picking out the experienced striker with a peach of a cross just begging to be nodded home. It was a goal that had Hibs punters singing about European adventures to come.

With Aberdeen losing away to St Mirren, Hibs are now three points clear of the Dons in third place. And six ahead of United, who recovered from a horrendous start to at least make a game of this head-to-head showdown between rivals for that prized third spot.

The return to the starting XI of Junior Hoilett was always going to bring a little extra nous and nuance to the Hibs attack. And it didn’t take long for the veteran to bring his influence to bear by contributing to the opening goal.

Hoilett’s incisive pass found Chris Cadden doing what every good right wingback should when their playmaker gets on the ball, driving down the flank to put a killer delivery across goal. If Boyle’s scrambled finish wasn’t the cleanest strike he’s connected with this season, the ball only just rolling over the line, few among the home support were complaining about such minor details.

Those fans were on their feet again with 14 minutes gone, this time celebrating after Kuharevich had burned his way past two trailing United defenders before sending a perfect left-footed shot low and hard in off the post. Just like that, Hibs were in complete control – and may well have added more goals in a first half when United looked incredibly shaky at the back.

The visitors were always going to rally, of course, and Jordan Smith had to make a brave save from Emmanuel Adegboyega in the opening moments of the second half, the keeper banging his head against the post in the process. That was an immediate precursor to United getting themselves back in the contest, Trapanovski reacting quickest to a dropping ball inside the Hibs box and giving Smith no chance.

United had chances to equalise. And they certainly didn’t hold back in throwing bodies and balls into the box.

But the defining moment of quality came from Hibs, as Cadden picked out Gayle. And the veteran did the rest.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 7/10 Made a brave save just before United bagged their equaliser, which he couldn’t really prevent. Distribution excellent again. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 6/10 The visitors began to run at him in a rocky period at the start of the second half. Irishman held his nerve and played his way through sticky patch. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 6.5/10 Comfortable for most of the game, he’ll be annoyed not to get another clean sheet for his team. | SNS Group Photo Sales