Hibs suffered injury-time heartache in the first Edinburgh derby of the season, as they conceded the only goal of a brutal game with 91 minutes gone. On a day when Storm Amy contended for Player of the Match honours with anyone on either side, Craig Halkett’s late close-range strike was enough to deny David Gray’s men hard-earned point in near-impossible conditions.

With howling winds whipping through Gorgie, neither team could be expected to play much scintillating football. Early exchanges were brisk, to say the least.

In terms of chances for the visitors, well, Boyle had a shot from a tight angle saved and Jordan Obita saw a volleyed effort deflect behind for a corner. But Raphael Sallinger made arguably the best stop of the first half, getting a strong foot on an Alexandros Kyziridis free-kick whipped in from the left flank.

Gray’s men knew they’d have to suffer to get something from this game. The howling winds just added an element of risk to a plan that relied on hitting quickly in transition, with the ball constantly running away from players on both sides.

Boyle came incredibly close to giving the visitors a breakthrough with 61 minutes gone, running onto a Josh Campbell flick-on and lifting the ball over Hearts keeper Alexander Schwolow. The keeper made himself big - and the ball clipped off the crossbar, dropping just the wrong side of the goal line.

The Hibs skipper did have the ball in the net seven minutes later, but he was always going to get flagged for offside. The fact that he was getting chances as an indicator of how stretched play had become; whether either coach was happy with this development was quite unclear.

Genuine quality remained at a premium. Hibs, winners of the previous two derbies and unbeaten in four heading into this one, had chances. But it was Halkett who struck the killer blow, ghosting in on a ball at the back post and thumping a volley beyond the helpless Sallinger.

1 . GK Raphael Sallinger 7/10 Made a big stop from Kyziridis free-kick midway through the first half. In conditions that must have been a nightmare for keepers, he was only beaten at the death.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 6.5/10 On a day when defenders needed radar, satellite navigation and a sixth sense just to make a 50-50 decision on where the ball might land, the Irishman held his nerve - but will be furious to have been part of a back three who conceded that late goal.

3 . CB Grant Hanley 7.5/10 Kept his place after stand-out performance at Celtic Park. Won a lot of headers, made a lot of tackles, including a couple of huge stops at vital moments. Absolutely distraught to see that late goal go in.