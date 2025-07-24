Only a late wonder goal - and a deflection - from big-spending Midtjylland denied Hibs a famous European away win in Denmark, as summer signing Jamie McGrath marked his competitive debut in stunning style. And David Gray’s men will welcome the Danes to Easter Road next week with this Europa League second qualifying round tie still very much in the balance following a tense 1-1 draw at the MCH Arena.

A sneaky free-kick from McGrath with barely seven minutes on the clock, the former Aberdeen star catching out home keeper Jonas Lossl from a ridiculous angle out on the left wing, gave Hibs a lead that they more than deserved after a blistering start. A member of the Dons squad whose shock Scottish Cup win had forced Hibs into this earlier-than-expected entry into European preliminaries, McGrath been on the receiving end of no little banter in the home dressing room at East Mains following a summer switch to honour a pre-contract agreement signed midway through last season.

Should his goal make the difference in Hibs progressing into the next round of the Europa League, rather than dropping into the Conference League, all will be forgiven. They’ve certainly given themselves a chance of moving on to face Norwegian club Fredrikstad in a fortnight’s time – the reward for a thumping start.

Creating a chance direct from kick-off, Gray’s men had clearly been given a bold game plan for the opening exchanges here, with skipper Martin Boyle sending a free header wide from six yards after just three minutes. The opener could hardly be said, then, to be a complete surprise.

McGrath, a midfielder without the ball but almost a third forward when Hibs were in possession, gets enormous credit for winning a free-kick from a Jordan Obita pass down the left wing. What he did next, bending his shot in and over the line despite Lossl getting two hands on the ball, was the sign of a player with a high footballing IQ.

Hibs were inevitably put under pressure by the home side, European regulars operating at double the budget – at a conservative estimate – of their Scottish Premiership opponents. But the visitors still created the better chances in the first half, with Kieron Bowie seeing one shot blocked and another fly just over the bar – and Boyle having a goal disallowed for a tight offside just before half-time.

The first 15 minutes of the second half were always going to be crucial here, as Midtjylland dominated possession and territory. But were restricted to efforts from range.

When Jack Iredale gave away a free-kick just over 20 yards from goal, however, Aral Simsir needed no second invitation. In a game of two stunning set-piece goals, his curled effort with 71 minutes on the clock - via a slight nick off the head of Warren O’Hora - breathed new life in the Midtjylland comeback.

But Hibs did more than hold on, despite some hair-raising moments. On to next week in Edinburgh, then. And a night that promises plenty.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 7.5/10 Only beaten by an absolute screamer of a free-kick with less than 20 minutes remaining, having coped admirably with everything thrown at him by Midtjylland. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 7.5/10 Positional sense proved absolutely essential as Hibs dug in after going ahead so early in the contest. Will feel unlucky that his team didn't finish with a clean sheet,. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 7.5/10 The defensive line leader in that back three, Bushiri – back for more after a summer spent exploring free agency before signing that new contract – had plenty to do as Hibs manned the barricades against the home onslaught. | Alan Rennie Photo Sales

4 . LCB Jack Iredale 7/10 An excellent one-on-one defender, the big Australian put himself in the right place at the right time more than once. Booked for the free-kick that led to the equaliser. | SNS Group Photo Sales