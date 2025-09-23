Hibs surrendered a two-goal lead as old flaws came bubbling to the surface in a horrible collapse at Falkirk, as David Gray’s men threw away a commanding position to draw 2-2 with the newly-promoted Bairns. And they had some familiar failings to blame for another disappointing domestic outing, as the loss of a goal just before half-time and a concession at a corner kick did for the visitors.

A Martin Boyle penalty just before the half hour mark, following a delayed VAR check for another handball claim missed by most spectators in attendance, and a smart finish just before half-time from Jamie McGrath appeared to put Hibs in control. But Falkirk got a goal back in first-half injury time through Ross MacIver, then drew level through Liam Henderson’s header from a corner.

The Easter Road side threw everything at their hosts in search of a winner. But could just as easily have lost – an outcome that would have seemed almost ridiculously unlikely with a minute to go until half-time.

Despite Falkirk making the brighter start, it was the visitors who carved open the better chances in opening exchanges. Boyle, Rocky Bushiri and – especially – Kieron Bowie will all be wondering how they didn’t put Hibs ahead inside the first 20 minutes or so, given the opportunities that fell their way.

When referee Calum Scott was called to his pitch-side monitor to review a handball incident with 27 minutes gone, however, the home side inevitably feared the worst. They were right to be concerned as Scott spotted Nicky Cadden’s cross being blocked by Ethan Williams; harsh or not, these are the strict liability rules now in place, eventually, across Scottish football.

Home keeper Scott Bain actually got a strong hand to Boyle’s right-footed effort from the spot. But it wasn’t enough to prevent the stand-in skipper opening the scoring.

There may have been a slight touch of fortune about the initial break of the ball in the attack leading to the visitors’ second, with McGrath almost smuggling the ball past two markers. But there was no doubting the quality of either his touch or finish after Boyle’s cutback had forced a blocked shot for Bowie.

Hibs have made a habit of conceding goals just before and after half-time this season. They were guilty of the same again, at least in one aspect, as MacIver pounced on a low cross from the right with the 45 minutes up.

Is there any small mercy in the fact that they didn’t concede the equaliser until after the hour mark? Few of the travelling fans would have been in a particularly thankful mood as they watched Liam Henderson rise to score with a thumping header – from a corner, just to rub salt in the wounds – with 64 minutes gone.

That was it for the scoring. But not for the scrapping and scuffling, as both teams struggled to find a winner at the end of a gripping – but not encouraging, from a Hibs perspective – contest.

1 . GK Raphael Sallinger 6/10 Retained his place after being brought back as the 'Cup keeper' at Ibrox. Had to make a couple of excellent early saves as the Bairns came flying out of the blocks. Couldn't do much to prevent either Falkirk goal. And was busy as Hibs hung in against a rejuvenated home side.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 5/10 Back into the starting XI in place of Scotland veteran Grant Hanley, the Irishman was invited to build up play from the back frequently. Part of a back three who keep conceding goals. Never a good look.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 5/10 Probably should have scored with a header early in the game. Takes his share of the blame for being part of a defence consistently losing bad goals.