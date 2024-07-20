Hibs ratings from loss to Hearts, as Gray's men suffer first setback

Hibs suffered their first defeat under the leadership of rookie gaffer David Gray, as they crashed to a 1-0 loss away to Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup. A Calum Flatman goal just before the hour mark, Hibs harking back to the failings of last season as they were undone by a simple short corner routine, provided Gray’s men with the first set-back of his fledgling managerial career.

And, despite the new boss throwing established first-teamers on in pursuit of an equaliser, the visitors were left embarrassed by the loss to lower-league opposition. After such a promising start to the campaign, with 10 goals scored and one conceded before today’s game, it will be interesting to see how the reshaped Easter Road side bounce back at home to Peterhead in next weekend’s Group C finale.

Gray made six changes to his starting XI for this short trip across the Forth, drafting in new goalkeeper Jordan Smith, Kanayo Megwa, Rocky Bushiri, Dylan Levitt, Luke Amos and Harry McKirdy for a tricky tie on a narrow artificial pitch. McKirdy made the brightest start of any in green and white, including fizzing a left-footed shot just wide of the far post after bamboozling his would-be marker with a bit of ball juggling trickery.

With captain-for-the-day Martin Boyle and McKirdy swapping wings in a front three focusing on centre forward Dylan Vente, Hibs looked to drag a compact Hearts team from side to side before exploiting space. Yet Kelty also had their moments.

With 24 minutes on the clock, in fact, Megwa had to make a brilliant goal- line clearance after an in-swinging free-kick from Scott Allan – remember him? – came off a couple of heads and went looping over the keeper. Kelty had to rely on a goal-line clearance of their own just after the half-hour mark, Bushiri’s thumping volley from a McKirdy corner hitting the man on the Kelty keeper’s right post.

Quick to get down both flanks and not short of crosses, the visitors nevertheless found it hard to get a good first contact in the penalty box, never mind put together a series of efforts on target. When Vente was set up 10 yards from goal by a Boyle cut-back, the Dutch defender could only lift his right-footed shot well over the bar. Levitt came much closer with a thumping 25-yarder just before half-time, forcing a diving save from Ryan Adamson. And McKirdy rifled a shot off the crossbar with the interval approaching.

With Josh Campbell thrown for McKirdy at half-time, allowing Molotnikov to move to the left wing, Hibs looked to carry a little more threat. But Vente was finding it very hard to get a decisive touch in front of goal.

Inevitably, they were punished by a home side proving that all you need, sometimes, is one solid contact. A short corner was badly defended, allowing Luke McCarvel to pick out Flatman for a thunderous header into the net.

Hibs continued to chase a goal of their own, Molotnikov skying an effort over the bar after a great set-up by Boyle inside the closing 20 minutes. When Vente hit the post with a close-ranger header after 80 minutes, the sizeable away support – all of whom will have seen this movie before – began to fear the worst. It wasn’t long before their worst worries were confirmed, the final whistle prompting a chorus of criticism.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6/10 Didn’t have much to do on his debut – except pick the ball out of his net. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB Lewis Miller 5/10 Recovered from painful early fall to gallop up and down the right flank without much subtlety. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 5/10 Given the nod ahead of Marvin Ekptita, the Congolese international got stuck in. But loss of a set-piece goal never looks good for a centre-half. | SNS Group Photo Sales