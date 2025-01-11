Hibs extended their unbeaten run to seven games despite a late fightback by Motherwell, as David Gray’s men capitalised on an early goal blitz to secure a 3-1 victory over the Steelmen, who saw Jack Vale red-carded in injury time for a professional foul on Martin Boyle. Victory saw the home side leap into the top six of the Scottish Premiership for the first time this season.

Boyle’s third goal in two games put Hibs ahead with 26 minutes gone. When Nectar Triantis beat Archie Mair to double the lead just three minutes later, the hosts were firmly in control.

A Motherwell side looking low on energy and short of bodies battled back into the contest and, when substitute Callum Slattering curled a brilliant free-kick past Jordan Smith inside the closing quarter of an hour, the visitors briefly saw the chance of a reprieve. But Boyle scored from the penalty spot with 80 minutes gone to leave the home heroes lapping up the applause of fans who have now seen their heroes lose just one of their last TEN games.

With Dylan Levitt making a first start since August as cover for injured club captain Joe Newell and Warren O’Hora back from injury to replace Lewis Miller, Hibs were quickly forced into another change when Nicky Cadden left the game with blood streaming from his nose after a head knock inside the opening 20 minutes. Cadden has been his team’s most creative spark of late – and he was always going to be missed.

But substitute Jordan Obita promptly reminded fans of his value as he drilled in a low cross from the left that deflected off Kofi Balmer and into the path of Boyle, who finished from close range. It was no more than the hosts deserved.

Their second was all about the intelligence and running power of Triantis, who pinched up to steal the ball as left back Ewan Wilson looked to do something with a pass from keeper Mair, the Aussie midfielder then making the most of the possession as he drove towards the penalty box and scored with a precise, low, powerfully struck shot that went in off the far post. In less time than it takes to boil an egg, Hibs had firmly seized control of this contest.

They might have scored another couple of before the break, while Josh Campbell actually did have the ball in the net right at the start of the second half, only to see his effort ruled out for a fairly clear offside. Against opponents looking leggy and short of ideas, the home side always played with a degree of comfort.

Gray made a triple substitution just after the hour mark, with Miller, Junior Hoilett and Hyeokkyu Kwon all coming in place of Chris Cadden, Gayle and Levitt respectively. Motherwell counterpart Stuart Kettlewell threw on everything he had in pursuit of a lifeline.

Slattery’s goal provided them with just that. But when Stephen O’Donnell was pinged for grappling with substitute Miller at a free-kick, ref Colin Steven pointed to the spot. And Boyle made no mistake from 12 yards.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6/10 Barely touched the ball. Couldn’t do much about Slattery’s free-kick. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . CB Warren O'Hora 6.5/10 Back in action for the first time since the Boxing Day win over Hearts at Tynecastle, the Irishman couldn’t have asked for more straightforward day against one-dimensional visitors running very near empty. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 6.5/10 No dramatics, no fuss, muss. Solidly dependable. | SNS Group Photo Sales