Record Hibs signing Thibault Klidje turned in a starring performance in front of an adoring Easter Road public, as David Gray’s men returned to winning ways with a 4-0 thumping of Livingston. The Togo international scored the opener and won a penalty, converted by Jamie McGrath, as the capital club moved up to third in the Scottish Premiership.

On a day when substitute Junior Hoilett nearly stole the show with two late goals, not bad for a guy who only got 220 minutes of game time, Klidje was a near-universal choice for Man of the Match honours. And may take some shifting from the starting XI, judging by this performance.

It took the home side just eight minutes to break the deadlock, with Klidje creating and taking the chance for himself. A sublime first touch, a spin, a short burst of acceleration away from Mo Sylla just as the defender looked favourite to emerge with the ball – and then a thunderous finish into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Klidje might have made it 2-0 not long after, the forward only managing a tame effort straight at Livi goalie Jerome Prior, while strike partner Kieron Bowie wasn’t far away with a right-footed volley before we’d even made it halfway to half-time. And the Togo striker also set up Nicky Cadden with a brilliant through ball after spinning Danny Wilson, the Hibs wingback just unable to hit the target as he was closed down.

David Martindale made three substitutions at half-time in a bid to change the fortunes of a team who had barely mustered an effort of note in the opening 45 minutes. But it didn’t quite work out as the Livi gaffer expected.

Hibs came flying out of the blocks after the interval, with Prior forced to tip over efforts from McGrath and Bowie before the home side got the breakthrough. Dan Barlaser had set up the opener with a ball into Klidje’s feet – and the Middlesbrough loanee was again the provider for a game-changing moment with 50 minutes on the clock.

His pass into the box allowed Klidje to spin away from substitute defender Cristian Montano and, when the centre-half made a grab for the forward’s jersey, referee Ryan Lee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. After a brief VAR check, McGrath found the bottom corner of the net with the penalty.

Hibs had to wait for their third, Canadian international Hoilett bagging the first of his double with a deft header from Chris Cadden’s cross with 12 minutes remaining. The veteran attacker then put an exclamation point on the victory with a thumping finish, again set up by Cadden, in the dying moments of regulation time.

1 . GK Raphael Sallinger 7/10 Distribution skills were vital as Hibs looked to draw Livingston out and break lines. Had very little to do in terms of actual goalkeeping – but made one fine save from a Robbie Muirhead free-kick as the visitors sought a foothold at two-nil down.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 7/10 Comfort on the ball and willingness to go galloping forward was crucial for a Hibs side who really hit their stride on home soil.

3 . CB Grant Hanley 7.5/10 Saw a goal-bound header cleared off the line by Stevie May as Hibs cranked up the pressure on Livi early in the second half. Defensively dominant, as you'd expect.