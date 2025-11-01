A late VAR penalty denied Hibs a precious three points at Livingston, as Nicky Cadden was penalised for handball in the 90th minute – and home sub Graham Carey scored from the spot to earn the hosts a 2-2 draw. On a day when Easter Road icon Martin Boyle returned to the starting line-up, reclaimed the captain’s armband and scored a crucial goal to put Hibs 2-1 up, David Gray’s men had to settle for a draw against the team rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

The fastest goal of the season from Jamie McGrath, just 17 seconds into the game, was cancelled out by Jeremy Bikola’s equaliser eight minutes before half-time. But Boyle beat Jerome Prior from close range 10 minutes into the second half to restore the visitors’ lead – only for Carey to tie it all up in injury time.

The result still sees Hibs climb back into third place in the table. But this will feel like another case of points dropped for Gray’s men.

With Boyle, Miguel Chaiwa and Jordan Obita restored to the starting XI in place of Kieron Bowie, Chris Cadden and Nicky Cadden, the Hibs boss – who had spoken about freshening up his side for this contest – would have been looking for an up-tempo start. He could hardly have expected this.

From a Thibault Klidje knock-down, McGrath met the ball perfectly, sending a stunning shot in off the goalkeeper’s left-hand post. Just like that, the visitors were ahead.

Livingston had to respond. And they did, even having a couple of ‘goals’ disallowed for fairly obvious fouls.

While Rocky Bushiri also saw one ruled out for offside, Hibs were under pressure for much of the first half. That they conceded to Bokila from a sweeping Livingston attack, Scott Pittman providing the assist, was hardly a surprise.

Pittman limping out of action at half-time was a blow to David Martindale’s men, who found themselves being squeezed out of the contest early in the second half, Boyle scooping a shot into the arms of Prior after a surging run by Josh Mulligan just a few minutes after the break. Suddenly, the visitors seemed to have more about them.

Still, Gray had three substitutes warming up and ready to go on just as Boyle found the net, the stand-in skipper finishing off a move involving a surging Miguel Chaiwa run and a low cross from Mulligan. Their advantage restored, Hibs – with Bowie, Nicky Cadden and Junior Hoilett thrown into the mix – could now play a simpler game.

But they could not cope with Livingston’s up-and-at-them response to falling behind for a second time. They were living on their nerves as balls rained down on the penalty box. And the deluge finally paid off when Daniel Finlayson’s header from a corner hit the arm of Cadden, forcing referee Calum Scott to take a second look – and award the spot kick.

1 . GK Raphael Sallinger 6/10 Late leg save in a penalty-box stramash denied Livingston. Could do nothing about spot kick. A frustrating afternoon all round. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Rocky Bushiri 6.5/10 Stunning challenge to deny goal scorer Bokila a golden chance of a second. Saw a goal disallowed for offside in the first half. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Grant Hanley 6/10 Thought he'd earned his team all three points with a stunning late block on a Yenge shot. But it wasn't to be. | SNS Group Photo Sales