Not the worst party. A few boorish guests determined to bring up politics and religion. The odd controversial moment, natch. But a success, in general terms, as Hibs fans gathered to celebrate a season like few others in the history of the club.

From relegation fodder to the brink of guaranteed European football until Christmas, a prize secured with a week to spare, there was plenty for home fans to celebrate in the sunshine of Easter Road today. And celebrate they did. Celebrate they would, regardless of the final score. Which was 2-2, for anyone keeping count.

The actual football? Well, if you insist on the details, Rangers took the lead after two minutes through Cyriel Desser and then APPEARED to have a second when Rocky Bushiri cleared the ball from, oh, a good couple of feet behind the line after 14 minutes. But there was no signal for a goal.

Hibs went straight up the other end, just to maintain Scottish football’s hard-earned reputation for maximum craic, and equalised when Martin Boyle cut back for a thumping Kieron Bowie finish. Cue bedlam. And more when the lengthy VAR check for offside confirmed the equaliser.

Although it always matters, few could deny the slight phony war feel to the rest of the first half. James Tavernier saw a brilliant free-kick saved by Jordan Smith, while a 60-yard cross-field ball from Nicky Cadden was volleyed just wide by Boyle; what a way that would have been for the skipper to mark his new contract extension.

There was more top bantz in the half-time interval as the league-winning Hibs Under-18s took a lap of honour, including celebrating joyously in front of the reduced allocation of away fans. Even when he’s retired, Darren McGregor – who coaches the boys – loves a bit of the wind-up.

Those visiting punters were able to celebrate when Nicolas Raskin put their side ahead five minutes into the second half with a close-range header. Jordan Smith also had to make a series of good saves – one an absolute blinder – as the team finishing second in the league opened up.

Boyle’s equaliser with 25 minutes remaining, the veteran rising to head home a stunning Nicky Cadden cross at the back post after Rocky Bushiri had broken up play to let Jack Iredale come striding out of defence, felt deserved. If anyone was keeping tabs on such things.

That everyone ended up feeling a bit tired and emotional after a brutal slog of a season is no great surprise. In the spirit of every wee small hours ‘You’re my best mate …’ conversation held in kitchens all over the world, then, here are our uninhibitedly generous – and not entirely serious – ratings for the guys involved yesterday, based not only on one meaningless game but a truly madcap campaign.

1 . GK Jordan Smith - Priceless Never mind Save of the Season. This guy SAVED the entire campaign when he took over between the sticks ... and his mum is an absolute hoot on social media! | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora - 11/10 Plays football. I know, right? Rare for a centre-half in a league where a ball down the line is consider a 'searching pass.' Grand fella. And, with a still-new baby at home, it's a miracle he's managed to stay awake some days ... | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri - hunnerts/10 All together now: "Oh, Rocky Bushiri ..." Whatever happens, wherever he goes, the big man will always be a Hibs hero. An absolute colossus. | SNS Group Photo Sales