Hibernian’s unbeaten home run in the Scottish Premiership was halted at just shy of a full calendar year as they suffered a narrow – and at last partly self-inflicted – defeat to Rangers on a night of high drama at Easter Road. A Danilo goal after just four minutes, the forward capitalising on a turnover with Hibs under relatively little pressure, was enough to separate the sides on the night.

Jamie McGrath’s failure to convert from the penalty spot with only four minutes of the 90 remaining consigned David Gray’s men to a loss that felt harsh, in the circumstances. But they can’t keep passing up golden chances to claim points. And a penalty with 86 minutes on the clock is as good an opportunity as anyone could expect.

Victory for new Rangers boss Danny Rohl saw the visitors leapfrog their team into third place in the Scottish Premiership. And the momentum gained by back-to-back league wins will now need to be reacquired from a standing start.

In a team showing just the one change from the weekend win over Aberdeen, Rocky Bushiri replacing the injured Warren O’Hora in the back three, Hibs didn’t actually look to bad … for three minutes or so. Had Nicky Cadden put more angle on his early shot, instead of directing it straight into Jack Butland’s save zone, things might have been different.

But a piece of self-imposed indiscipline cost the home side dearly before the clock had even reached five minutes, as Chris Cadden played the ball off a bright orange-clad opponent, creating a turnover in the final third. And paying the price as Danilo finished from Youssef Chermiti’s pass.

Cadden was booked for a foul on Jayden Meghoma soon after and, was he continued to be tormented by the Rangers wide man, Gray took the decision to hook his right wingback after just 22 minutes. On came Miguel Chaiwa, with Josh Mulligan moving out wide.

The introduction of Chaiwa definitely helped a Hibs side who had been relying entirely on the counter-attacking threat of Thibault Klidje. The Togo international did look dangerous any time the Rangers defensive line decided to sneak just a little too high; but for a thumping Yacouba Djiga recovery challenge, Hibernian’s record signing might well have found the net.

But Grant Hanley header from a corner, turned behind by Butland, was as good as it got for Hibs before half-time. They needed to find a spark after the break.

Chaiwa very nearly provided it just two minutes into the second half, driving into the box on the right byeline and drilling a low cross in at the near post. But Klidje couldn’t react quickly enough and the ball ricocheted off the striker.

With Martin Boyle, Elie Youan and Junior Hoilett all thrown into the fray just after the hour mark, Hibs had plenty of attacking threat on the park, with Klidje, Kieron Bowie and Dan Barlaser making way for the trio of substitutes.

The moment Connor Barron went clattering into the back of Junior Hoilett inside the box, the home side had the chance their play deserved. But Butland went the right way, diving full stretch to save McGrath’s low effort – and consigning Hibs to a rare defeat in front of their own fans.

2 . RCB Rocky Bushiri 6/10 Replaced the injury Warren O'Hora – and took on the captain's armband for his return to the starting XI. Brought his own unique energy to the role.

3 . CB Grant Hanley 6.5/10 Unlucky with a first-half header saved by Butland. Solid in the heart of the back three.