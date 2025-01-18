Hibs eased their way into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup – eventually – as they saw off West of Scotland Premier League leaders Clydebank on a day when the hosts were made to work for a 3-0 victory. On a day when home fans stood to applaud comeback kid Kieron Bowie as the Scotland Under-21 striker came on for his first appearance since September, 16-year-old Lewis Gillie was also handed a debut to mark the occasion.

A Martin Boyle goal after 90 seconds and a Rudi Molotnikov effort 60 seconds into the second half did the damage to a Clydebank side who brought energy, organisation and a hugely impressive travelling support to a tie in keeping with the finest of Scottish Cup traditions. Boyle added a third just before the hour mark before making way for Bowie, with the game already won.

David Gray’s men had come flying out of the blocks to take the lead with just one minute and 30 seconds on the clock, Junior Hoilett taking advantage of a misjudgement by Bankies right back Adam Hodge and picking out Boyle for a close-range finish. Hibs were off and running. And then … well, not very much, for quite a long time.

True, Rudi Molotnikov had a couple of chances. And Hoilett always looked dangerous in the final third. But a growing frustration among the home support was all too evident as the hosts failed to hammer home their early advantage.

Gray made a couple of changes at half-time, introducing Chris Cadden and Josh Campbell to shake things up, Rocky Bushiri and returning striker Mykola Kuharevich making way. The changes paid off instantly, as Cadden was involved in a move down the right wing that ended with Boyle standing up a sumptuous cross to the back post, finding Molotnikov steaming into finish with a bang.

Boyle made it 3-0 himself just before the hour mark, finishing off a loose ball in the box after Molotnikov’s cross broke off Campbell. Now this tie was settled.

Bowie, who required hamstring surgery after making back-to-back starts on international duty back in September, was given a hero’s ovation when he replaced Boyle just moments later. Just as loud were the cheers when young Gillie, who scored for the under-18s just last night, came on to play an energetic role at left back.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6/10 Given very little to do by the visitors. Impressive distribution when required.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 6.5/10 Saw a lot of the ball in the build-up. Moved to the middle of the back three following half-time changes - and ended game at heart of a back four.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 6/10 Enjoyed a bruising physical battle with Bankies centre-forward Ciaran Mulcahy. Replaced at half-time as Gray tinkered with his team.

4 . LCB Jack Iredale 6.5/10 Relatively untroubled afternoon for the centre-half, who adapted to changes in formation.