It ain’t over til it’s over. But the fact that it took an injury-time winner for Motherwell at Dens Park to keep Hibs alive in their pursuit of a top six spot rather sums up a chaotic campaign to date.

Defeated on home soil by Craig Levein’s St Johnstone, Nick Montgomery’s men live to fight another day. Possibly. Depending on whether or not Dundee can pull off a shock at home to Rangers on Wednesday night. If that game goes ahead.

Amid all the uncertainties, the one solid fact was that Hibs lost 2-1. And arguably deserved to take nothing more from a match played in the grip of Storm Kathleen.

Trailing to an Adam Sibideh strike early in the second half, comeback kid Chris Cadden’s quickfire equaliser inspired hope. But yet another example of awful defending at a corner kick handed St Johnstone the victory as Tony Gallacher was left unmarked to volley home with nine minutes of the game remaining.

Hibs had chances to equalise for a second time. Could not take them. And were booed off by some of the diehards who stayed until the final whistle.

With Martin Boyle back in the starting line-up for the first time since suffering a serious concussion in the March 10 Scottish Cup loss to Rangers, the home side wouldn’t be short of pace. But not even the quickest player on the park could come close to the gale force winds having such a major impact on play from the very start.

Honestly? If it wasn’t for the clouds of fast-food wrappers and other assorted rubbish blowing across the pitch, there wouldn’t have been much to divert the attention during a brutal first half. One penalty appeal for Dimitar Mitov clattering Emi Marcondes in challenging for a high swirling ball was as close as we got to significant on-field action.

True, Adam Le Fondre did have a half chance from a poked Marcondes pass. But he might have been offside. And St Johnstone carved open an opportunity when Sibidah outmuscled Will Fish – hooked at half-time – only for Nicky Clark to miss the target.

The introduction of Moriah-Welsh for Fish, with Nectar Triantis moving from midfield to centre-half, should have given Hibs more energy in the middle of the park. But it was followed almost immediately by the home side falling behind to nothing more inventive than a hopeful ball down the line.

Sibideh timed his run to beat the offside trap and leave Rocky Bushiri trailing, before beating David Marshall with a right-footed strike across goal. After the usual VAR check to confirm that the striker had been onside, Hibs found themselves in a deep, deep hole.

Cue Cadden, the most popular of scorers given the severity and duration of his injury absence, pouncing on a rebound from Myziane Maolida’s shot to spark scenes of jubilant relief in the stands. St Johnstone’s lead had lasted roughly seven minutes. And now momentum had shifted, surely, in favour of the hosts.

Adam Le Fondre came close to scoring an absolute wonder goal with 64 minutes on the clock, the veteran striker meeting Jordan Obita’s volley with a backheel volley that forced Mitov into a superb reaction save. And Maolida might have had a hat-trick, given the number of efforts he saw turned away or deflected behind by the keeper.

The race to reach the top six may go to Fir Park next week, then. Possibly. Maybe. You never know ...

1 . GK David Marshall 6/10 Hardly ideal conditions for goalies. Not at fault for goals.

2 . RB Chris Cadden 7/10 One of the most popular scorers of the season, given everything he's been through.

3 . CB Will Fish 4/10 Never looked comfortable on a difficult day for everyone. Replaced at half-time.