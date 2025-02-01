Hibs continued their ascent up the Scottish Premiership table courtesy of a fine 2-0 win at home to early league leaders Aberdeen, as David Gray’s men closed the gap on the disintegrating Dons to just two points. Victory over Jimmy Thelin’s men saw Hibs move into fifth place.

A Nectar Triantis goal with 23 minutes on the clock, the Sunderland loanee netting with a stooping header from a set-piece routine straight off the training ground at East Mains, put the home side ahead. And Nicky Cadden scored from a beautiful cross by twin brother Chris to make it 2-0 just a couple of minutes into the second half.

On a day when new signing Alasana Manneh was introduced to the Easter Road crowd and marquee summer signing Kieron Bowie got more valuable minutes in his legs as a second-half substitute, Rocky Bushiri survived a late penalty claim – it was never a deliberate handball – and Hibs had chances to score more goals. Ultimately, they were rewarded for doing the basics well – even if it took them a little while to get going as an attacking forcer.

After a fairly sterile opening 20 minutes, the opening goal was reward – indirect and delayed though it may have been - for Hibernian’s best move of the game, as a Dylan Levitt switch of play saw Triantis whipping in a cross that produced shots from both Martin Boyle and Nicky Cadden. Both were blocked, the second at the expense of a corner.

Boyle’s in-swinger from the left corner flag was a beauty, finding Josh Campbell lurking with intent at the back post. The homegrown Hibee’s header back across goal left Triantis with the simplest of tasks to nod the ball home.

Aberdeen, unfamiliar in their yellow and black kit, enjoyed plenty of possession as they pushed for an equaliser before half-time. But actual chances that required a save from Jordan Smith? Hard to recall any.

Hibs doubled their lead – after a frustratingly long VAR check - early in the second half, as Chris Cadden whipped in a beautiful cross from the right wing. Brother Nicky, playing on the opposite flank, came flying into a bury a header despite Ross Doohan getting a hand to his effort.

The ball hit the back of the net with 47 minutes on the clock. But the goal was ruled out for offside, initially – and it take the best part of three minutes before the video assistant referee confirmed that the Cadden boys had, indeed, combined for a truly special moment since being united by Nicky’s summer move to Hibs.

Boyle had a chance one-on-one, Bushiri saw his handball ‘offence’ cleared eventually despite VAR Kevin Clancy asking ref Don Robertson to review the incident – and Bowie brought genuine menace to the front line as Hibs withstood the inevitable late surge by the visitors. A team once so far out of reach … but now within overtaking distance for resurgent Hibs.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6.5/10 A little tentative in coming for the ball early on, but his distribution was excellent. And he didn't have much to do in terms of actual saves.

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora 6.5/10 Really solid on the right side of the back three, as we've come to expect. Kept the ball moving nicely when Hibs were in possession.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 6.5/10 Never a handball. Absolutely loved the physical tussle with Dons striker Pape Gueye. In fairness, he just loves playing Aberdeen.