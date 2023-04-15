News you can trust since 1873
Hibs ratings v Hearts: One Easter Road star gets 9/10 as hosts end barren Edinburgh derby run

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player in 1-0 Edinburgh derby victory over Hearts at Easter Road.

By Craig Fowler
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

GK – David Marshall – 7

Made a save from Andy Halliday at the back post but was fairly routine. Not tested otherwise. Good at launching counters.

DR – CJ Egan-Riley – 7

The Hibs team celebrate after Kevin Nisbet (far left) fired them in front in the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNSThe Hibs team celebrate after Kevin Nisbet (far left) fired them in front in the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNS
The Hibs team celebrate after Kevin Nisbet (far left) fired them in front in the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNS
Looked out of sorts in the early going, including picking up a booking, but grew into the game. Showed good tenacity.

DRC – Will Fish – 7

Improved on his previous two displays with a steady performance.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 8

Headed the ball back across for Kevin Nisbet to open the scoring. Executed a number of crossfield passes.

DL – Lewis Stevenson – 7

Had opponents running at him consistently but stood up to the challenge.

DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 7

Another who grew into the game. Didn’t get on the ball much, as is standard, but disrupted Hearts with his fighting qualities off it.

MR – Chris Cadden – 7

A consistent threat down the right but struggled with his end product as his crosses rarely found a team-mate.

MRC – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 7

Came into things in the second half. Swung in the corner from which Hibs opened the scoring.

MLC – Joe Newell – 9

The best player on the park. Energetic out of possession to pick up loose and second balls. Excellent distribution throughout.

ML – Elie Youan – 7

Similar to Cadden. Hibs would have been out of sight in this one if Youan had managed to punish Hearts after getting into many promising situations.

FC - Kevin Nisbet – 8

Scored the only goal of the game and battled well for possession.

Sub – Josh Campbell – 6

Started a shoving match after a rough challenge on Hearts sub Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.

Sub – Mykola Kukharevych – 6

Took too long on the ball with a late counter.

Sub – Lewis Miller – 6

Brought on late to help see the game out at right-back.

Sub – Ewan Henderson – 6

Another late addition with Newell having run his race.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

