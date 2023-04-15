Hibs ratings v Hearts: One Easter Road star gets 9/10 as hosts end barren Edinburgh derby run
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player in 1-0 Edinburgh derby victory over Hearts at Easter Road.
GK – David Marshall – 7
Made a save from Andy Halliday at the back post but was fairly routine. Not tested otherwise. Good at launching counters.
DR – CJ Egan-Riley – 7
Looked out of sorts in the early going, including picking up a booking, but grew into the game. Showed good tenacity.
DRC – Will Fish – 7
Improved on his previous two displays with a steady performance.
DLC – Paul Hanlon – 8
Headed the ball back across for Kevin Nisbet to open the scoring. Executed a number of crossfield passes.
DL – Lewis Stevenson – 7
Had opponents running at him consistently but stood up to the challenge.
DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 7
Another who grew into the game. Didn’t get on the ball much, as is standard, but disrupted Hearts with his fighting qualities off it.
MR – Chris Cadden – 7
A consistent threat down the right but struggled with his end product as his crosses rarely found a team-mate.
MRC – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 7
Came into things in the second half. Swung in the corner from which Hibs opened the scoring.
MLC – Joe Newell – 9
The best player on the park. Energetic out of possession to pick up loose and second balls. Excellent distribution throughout.
ML – Elie Youan – 7
Similar to Cadden. Hibs would have been out of sight in this one if Youan had managed to punish Hearts after getting into many promising situations.
FC - Kevin Nisbet – 8
Scored the only goal of the game and battled well for possession.
Sub – Josh Campbell – 6
Started a shoving match after a rough challenge on Hearts sub Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.
Sub – Mykola Kukharevych – 6
Took too long on the ball with a late counter.
Sub – Lewis Miller – 6
Brought on late to help see the game out at right-back.
Sub – Ewan Henderson – 6
Another late addition with Newell having run his race.