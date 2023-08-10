Hibs ratings v Luzern: New signing makes immediate impact but another Hibs ace gets 9/10
Dylan Vente made an immediate impact as a Hibs player on his debut. The Dutchman nodded home from close range to restore the home side’s advantage after Ismaji Beka cancelled out Joe Newell’s opener, which had been assisted by Vente.
Jordan Obita then smashed in a third in injury-time to lift the roof off Easter Road and give Lee Johnson’s side a cushion going into the away leg.
It was a bold team selection by the Hibs boss, going with a 4-4-2 formation and two out-and-out wingers in Elie Youan and Martin Boyle, but it ended up paying dividends with many home players excelling in the win.
This is how they scored individually...