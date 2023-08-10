Hibs ratings v Luzern: New signing makes immediate impact but another Hibs ace gets 9/10

Hibs will take a two-goal lead to Switzerland after beating Luzern 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third-qualifying round tie.

Dylan Vente made an immediate impact as a Hibs player on his debut. The Dutchman nodded home from close range to restore the home side’s advantage after Ismaji Beka cancelled out Joe Newell’s opener, which had been assisted by Vente.

Jordan Obita then smashed in a third in injury-time to lift the roof off Easter Road and give Lee Johnson’s side a cushion going into the away leg.

It was a bold team selection by the Hibs boss, going with a 4-4-2 formation and two out-and-out wingers in Elie Youan and Martin Boyle, but it ended up paying dividends with many home players excelling in the win.

This is how they scored individually...

1 . GK - David Marshall - 7 Made an important early save to keep the fans onside and confidence high. Did irk the crowd at times by refusing to release the ball quickly. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . DR - Lewis Miller - 6 Luzern got a bit of joy down his side but he put in a committed performance. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . DL - Lewis Stevenson - 7 Played a role in the second goal and another who put in a tough, committed showing. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . DRC - Will Fish A little bit suspect at the Luzern goal and could have done better with an early second-half header. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales