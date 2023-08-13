Hibs ratings v Motherwell: Nobody reaches 7/10 as Lee Johnson's side toil after Euro euphoria
After the highs of beating Luzern 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying clash in midweek, Lee Johnson’s side were humbled by their hosts at Fir Park after putting in a thoroughly lacklustre performance.
Goals from Conor Wilkinson and debutant Mika Biereth gave the home side a vital two-goal cushion which carried them to victory even though Adam Le Fondre pulled one back through a late penalty.
Johnson changed his system for this encounter, going with a 3-5-2 due to a lack of available wingers with Elie Youan ruled out through injury, before ultimately returning to the 4-4-2 for the second half. But nothing seemed to work for the visitors who were well below their best on the day.
Here is how each of the players rated...