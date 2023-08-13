Hibs ratings v Motherwell: Nobody reaches 7/10 as Lee Johnson's side toil after Euro euphoria

Hibs suffered their second consecutive loss to begin the cinch Premiership season after going down 2-1 away to Motherwell.

After the highs of beating Luzern 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying clash in midweek, Lee Johnson’s side were humbled by their hosts at Fir Park after putting in a thoroughly lacklustre performance.

Goals from Conor Wilkinson and debutant Mika Biereth gave the home side a vital two-goal cushion which carried them to victory even though Adam Le Fondre pulled one back through a late penalty.

Johnson changed his system for this encounter, going with a 3-5-2 due to a lack of available wingers with Elie Youan ruled out through injury, before ultimately returning to the 4-4-2 for the second half. But nothing seemed to work for the visitors who were well below their best on the day.

Here is how each of the players rated...

1 . GK - David Marshall - 6 Didn't look like he could do much about either goal and didn't have much to do otherwise. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . DRC - Will Fish - 3 Has not carried over his form from the end of last season into the current one. Ball-watched for the first Hibs goal and got outmuscled off the ball for the second. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . DC - Paul Hanlon - 5 The captain is marshalling a defence which has been creaky in every game so far this season. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . DLC - Lewis Stevenson - 5 Another who was outmuscled by Biereth in the build-up to a Motherwell goal. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales