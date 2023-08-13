News you can trust since 1873
Hibs players being put through their paces prior to Sunday's defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park. Picture: SNSHibs players being put through their paces prior to Sunday's defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park. Picture: SNS
Hibs players being put through their paces prior to Sunday's defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park. Picture: SNS

Hibs ratings v Motherwell: Nobody reaches 7/10 as Lee Johnson's side toil after Euro euphoria

Hibs suffered their second consecutive loss to begin the cinch Premiership season after going down 2-1 away to Motherwell.
By Craig Fowler
Published 13th Aug 2023, 21:03 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 21:03 BST

After the highs of beating Luzern 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying clash in midweek, Lee Johnson’s side were humbled by their hosts at Fir Park after putting in a thoroughly lacklustre performance.

Goals from Conor Wilkinson and debutant Mika Biereth gave the home side a vital two-goal cushion which carried them to victory even though Adam Le Fondre pulled one back through a late penalty.

Johnson changed his system for this encounter, going with a 3-5-2 due to a lack of available wingers with Elie Youan ruled out through injury, before ultimately returning to the 4-4-2 for the second half. But nothing seemed to work for the visitors who were well below their best on the day.

Here is how each of the players rated...

Didn't look like he could do much about either goal and didn't have much to do otherwise.

1. GK - David Marshall - 6

Didn't look like he could do much about either goal and didn't have much to do otherwise. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Has not carried over his form from the end of last season into the current one. Ball-watched for the first Hibs goal and got outmuscled off the ball for the second.

2. DRC - Will Fish - 3

Has not carried over his form from the end of last season into the current one. Ball-watched for the first Hibs goal and got outmuscled off the ball for the second. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

The captain is marshalling a defence which has been creaky in every game so far this season.

3. DC - Paul Hanlon - 5

The captain is marshalling a defence which has been creaky in every game so far this season. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Another who was outmuscled by Biereth in the build-up to a Motherwell goal.

4. DLC - Lewis Stevenson - 5

Another who was outmuscled by Biereth in the build-up to a Motherwell goal. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

