Hibs ratings v Rangers: Only one player reaches 7/10 as many underperform in limp loss
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player who took part in Sunday’s clash with Rangers at Easter Road.
GK – David Marshall – 4
Was culpable for the opener as he didn’t extend his arms fully to repel James Tavernier’s free-kick. Didn’t look too good at the third either after already committing himself to a blocked shot.
DR – CJ Egan-Riley – 5
Gave away the free-kick for Rangers’ opener. Rangers got a lot of joy down his side in the first half. Improved defensively after the break.
DRC – Will Fish – 6
Beaten in the air by Fashion Sakala in the lead up to the second. Played reasonably well otherwise.
DLC – Paul Hanlon – 7
Best player for Hibs on the day. Good positioning to repel crosses and aggressive in stepping out to contest. Scored with a late header.
DL – Lewis Stevenson – 6
Steady on the left side of the defence and involved in a couple of promising moves.
DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 5
Disrupted at times but also let too many markers past him and didn’t do much on the ball.
MR – Chris Cadden – 5
Had a header back for Kevin Nisbet to head wide in the second half. Didn’t make much of an attacking impact otherwise.
MRC – Josh Campbell – 5
Missed a big first-half chance. He was sliding full stretch but had he gone a little earlier he could’ve tapped home.
MLC – Joe Newell – 6
Blew a bit hot and cold with some good play at times and basic errors at others. Whipped in the cross for Hanlon.
ML – Elie Youan – 5
First half he was involved but his decision-making was poor. Second half he was quiet.
FC – Kevin Nisbet – 5
Created the chance for Campbell and had a header off the post. Too easily shoved off the ball by the Rangers centre-backs, though.
Sub – Harry McKirdy – 6
Brought a bit of energy.
Sub – Ewan Henderson – 6
Crossed for Nisbet to hit the post.
Sub – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 5
Poor pass to Youan after coming on. Booked.
Sub – Lewis Miller – 6
On late.
Sub – Matthew Hoppe – 6
Same as Miller.