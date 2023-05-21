News you can trust since 1873
Hibs ratings v Rangers: Only one player reaches 7/10 as many underperform in limp loss

Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player who took part in Sunday’s clash with Rangers at Easter Road.

By Craig Fowler
Published 21st May 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:39 BST

GK – David Marshall – 4

Was culpable for the opener as he didn’t extend his arms fully to repel James Tavernier’s free-kick. Didn’t look too good at the third either after already committing himself to a blocked shot.

DR – CJ Egan-Riley – 5

Hibs players warm-up before Sunday's loss to Rangers at Easter Road. Picture: SNSHibs players warm-up before Sunday's loss to Rangers at Easter Road. Picture: SNS
Gave away the free-kick for Rangers’ opener. Rangers got a lot of joy down his side in the first half. Improved defensively after the break.

DRC – Will Fish – 6

Beaten in the air by Fashion Sakala in the lead up to the second. Played reasonably well otherwise.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 7

Best player for Hibs on the day. Good positioning to repel crosses and aggressive in stepping out to contest. Scored with a late header.

DL – Lewis Stevenson – 6

Steady on the left side of the defence and involved in a couple of promising moves.

DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 5

Disrupted at times but also let too many markers past him and didn’t do much on the ball.

MR – Chris Cadden – 5

Had a header back for Kevin Nisbet to head wide in the second half. Didn’t make much of an attacking impact otherwise.

MRC – Josh Campbell – 5

Missed a big first-half chance. He was sliding full stretch but had he gone a little earlier he could’ve tapped home.

MLC – Joe Newell – 6

Blew a bit hot and cold with some good play at times and basic errors at others. Whipped in the cross for Hanlon.

ML – Elie Youan – 5

First half he was involved but his decision-making was poor. Second half he was quiet.

FC – Kevin Nisbet – 5

Created the chance for Campbell and had a header off the post. Too easily shoved off the ball by the Rangers centre-backs, though.

Sub – Harry McKirdy – 6

Brought a bit of energy.

Sub – Ewan Henderson – 6

Crossed for Nisbet to hit the post.

Sub – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 5

Poor pass to Youan after coming on. Booked.

Sub – Lewis Miller – 6

On late.

Sub – Matthew Hoppe – 6

Same as Miller.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

