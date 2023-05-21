Hibs ratings v Rangers: Only one player reaches 7/10 as many underperform in limp loss

GK – David Marshall – 4

Was culpable for the opener as he didn’t extend his arms fully to repel James Tavernier’s free-kick. Didn’t look too good at the third either after already committing himself to a blocked shot.

DR – CJ Egan-Riley – 5

Hibs players warm-up before Sunday's loss to Rangers at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Gave away the free-kick for Rangers’ opener. Rangers got a lot of joy down his side in the first half. Improved defensively after the break.

DRC – Will Fish – 6

Beaten in the air by Fashion Sakala in the lead up to the second. Played reasonably well otherwise.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 7

Best player for Hibs on the day. Good positioning to repel crosses and aggressive in stepping out to contest. Scored with a late header.

DL – Lewis Stevenson – 6

Steady on the left side of the defence and involved in a couple of promising moves.

DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 5

Disrupted at times but also let too many markers past him and didn’t do much on the ball.

MR – Chris Cadden – 5

Had a header back for Kevin Nisbet to head wide in the second half. Didn’t make much of an attacking impact otherwise.

MRC – Josh Campbell – 5

Missed a big first-half chance. He was sliding full stretch but had he gone a little earlier he could’ve tapped home.

MLC – Joe Newell – 6

Blew a bit hot and cold with some good play at times and basic errors at others. Whipped in the cross for Hanlon.

ML – Elie Youan – 5

First half he was involved but his decision-making was poor. Second half he was quiet.

FC – Kevin Nisbet – 5

Created the chance for Campbell and had a header off the post. Too easily shoved off the ball by the Rangers centre-backs, though.

Sub – Harry McKirdy – 6

Brought a bit of energy.

Sub – Ewan Henderson – 6

Crossed for Nisbet to hit the post.

Sub – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 5

Poor pass to Youan after coming on. Booked.

Sub – Lewis Miller – 6

On late.

Sub – Matthew Hoppe – 6

Same as Miller.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

