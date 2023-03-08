Hibs ratings v Rangers: Three starters reach 6/10 but many underperform as hosts lose 4-1 at Easter Road

GK – David Marshall – 5

Made an outstanding save in the first half but blotted his copybook with a dreadful kick out which led to the killer third goal.

DR – Chris Cadden – 4

Antonio Colak fires Rangers into a 4-1 advantage at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Was constantly too far up the park and leaving his side exposed in behind. He did it with such regularity than it could only have been a tactical choice.

DRC – Will Fish – 6

Actually didn’t play too bad individually. Made some good interceptions when the game was still in the balance. Still apart of a defence that got murdered though.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 5

Constantly tore into Cadden for his positioning. As much as a helpless bystander as his defensive partner at times.

DL – Lewis Stevenson – 6

Played like a man possessed in the early going and, to be fair to him, it wasn’t his side which Rangers consistently exposed.

DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 4

Has been playing well of late but didn’t handle the step up in quality at all.

DM – CJ Egan-Riley – 6

Another who didn’t play too badly when the game was still competitive but ultimately overran. Did give away the equalising penalty though.

MR – Ewan Henderson – 5

Did well from a couple of set-piece situations, including the initial cross for the opening goal.

AM – Josh Campbell – 5

Didn’t provide much quality going forward but did his usual work trying to help out the midfield.

ML – Elie Youan – 5

Started very well but disappeared from the game once the going got tough.

FC – Matthew Hoppe – 5

Had some nice touches as the lone central striker and made the goal but also gave away a couple of daft fouls up with a defender under pressure.

Sub – Kevin Nisbet – 6

Brought on shortly after the fourth goal.

Sub – Mykola Kukharevych – 6

Joined Nisbet in trying to make an impact on a game that was already gone.

Sub – Marijan Cabraja – 6

Brought on for some fresh legs at right-wing back.

Sub – Harry McKirdy – 6

On late.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

