Hibs ratings v Rangers: Three starters reach 6/10 but many underperform as hosts lose 4-1 at Easter Road
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player in the defeat to Rangers in the cinch Premiership.
GK – David Marshall – 5
Made an outstanding save in the first half but blotted his copybook with a dreadful kick out which led to the killer third goal.
DR – Chris Cadden – 4
Was constantly too far up the park and leaving his side exposed in behind. He did it with such regularity than it could only have been a tactical choice.
DRC – Will Fish – 6
Actually didn’t play too bad individually. Made some good interceptions when the game was still in the balance. Still apart of a defence that got murdered though.
DLC – Paul Hanlon – 5
Constantly tore into Cadden for his positioning. As much as a helpless bystander as his defensive partner at times.
DL – Lewis Stevenson – 6
Played like a man possessed in the early going and, to be fair to him, it wasn’t his side which Rangers consistently exposed.
DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 4
Has been playing well of late but didn’t handle the step up in quality at all.
DM – CJ Egan-Riley – 6
Another who didn’t play too badly when the game was still competitive but ultimately overran. Did give away the equalising penalty though.
MR – Ewan Henderson – 5
Did well from a couple of set-piece situations, including the initial cross for the opening goal.
AM – Josh Campbell – 5
Didn’t provide much quality going forward but did his usual work trying to help out the midfield.
ML – Elie Youan – 5
Started very well but disappeared from the game once the going got tough.
FC – Matthew Hoppe – 5
Had some nice touches as the lone central striker and made the goal but also gave away a couple of daft fouls up with a defender under pressure.
Sub – Kevin Nisbet – 6
Brought on shortly after the fourth goal.
Sub – Mykola Kukharevych – 6
Joined Nisbet in trying to make an impact on a game that was already gone.
Sub – Marijan Cabraja – 6
Brought on for some fresh legs at right-wing back.
Sub – Harry McKirdy – 6
On late.