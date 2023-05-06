Hibs ratings v St Mirren: Three players score 8/10 as home side hold on to 2-1 win at Easter Road

GK – David Marshall – 6

Looked a little slow off his line for Alex Grieve’s goal which brought St Mirren back into the match.

DR – CJ Egan-Riley – 7

Elie Youan celebrates with Chris Cadden after the forward made it 1-0 to Hibs during their clash with St Mirren. Picture: SNS

A threat driving down the right flank and couldn’t really fault him defensively.

DRC – Will Fish – 7

Netted what proved to be the winning goal midway through the first half and was solid defensively.

DLC – Paul Hanlon – 6

Lost the aerial battle with Curtis Main for the St Mirren goal.

DL – Lewis Stevenson – 7

Really came into the game as Hibs started to struggle. A strong defensive shift.

DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 6

Showed some good composure on the ball in the first half along with his usual graft but struggled a bit in the second as St Mirren came back into it.

MR – Chris Cadden – 7

Especially bright in the first half with some strong running down the right which gave Scott Tanser lots of problems.

MRC – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 7

Dynamic and active in the midfield before being forced off midway through the first half following a head knock.

MLC – Joe Newell – 8

Best player on the pitch in the first half. Another who faded as Hibs started losing the midfield battle. Brilliant back-heel to set-up Josh Campbell.

ML – Elie Youan – 8

Actually one of his quieter displays in an attacking sense, but scored the opening goal and put in a great shift defensively.

FC – Kevin Nisbet – 8

Should have scored at least once, especially a second-half chance where he started the move. But aside from that he was excellent. A nightmare for the defence with both his physicality and movement.

Sub – Josh Campbell – 6

Had a chance shortly after coming on. Was OK without being anything more.

Sub – Lewis Miller – 6

Brought on as Hibs moved to a three-at-the-back for the closing stages.

Sub – Matthew Hoppe – 6

On just to break up play a bit more as St Mirren chased an equaliser.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

