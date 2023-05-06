Hibs ratings v St Mirren: Three players score 8/10 as home side hold on to 2-1 win at Easter Road
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player in Saturday’s victory over St Mirren at Easter Road.
GK – David Marshall – 6
Looked a little slow off his line for Alex Grieve’s goal which brought St Mirren back into the match.
DR – CJ Egan-Riley – 7
A threat driving down the right flank and couldn’t really fault him defensively.
DRC – Will Fish – 7
Netted what proved to be the winning goal midway through the first half and was solid defensively.
DLC – Paul Hanlon – 6
Lost the aerial battle with Curtis Main for the St Mirren goal.
DL – Lewis Stevenson – 7
Really came into the game as Hibs started to struggle. A strong defensive shift.
DM – Jimmy Jeggo – 6
Showed some good composure on the ball in the first half along with his usual graft but struggled a bit in the second as St Mirren came back into it.
MR – Chris Cadden – 7
Especially bright in the first half with some strong running down the right which gave Scott Tanser lots of problems.
MRC – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 7
Dynamic and active in the midfield before being forced off midway through the first half following a head knock.
MLC – Joe Newell – 8
Best player on the pitch in the first half. Another who faded as Hibs started losing the midfield battle. Brilliant back-heel to set-up Josh Campbell.
ML – Elie Youan – 8
Actually one of his quieter displays in an attacking sense, but scored the opening goal and put in a great shift defensively.
FC – Kevin Nisbet – 8
Should have scored at least once, especially a second-half chance where he started the move. But aside from that he was excellent. A nightmare for the defence with both his physicality and movement.
Sub – Josh Campbell – 6
Had a chance shortly after coming on. Was OK without being anything more.
Sub – Lewis Miller – 6
Brought on as Hibs moved to a three-at-the-back for the closing stages.
Sub – Matthew Hoppe – 6
On just to break up play a bit more as St Mirren chased an equaliser.